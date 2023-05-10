DivDat Provides Detroit Department of Transportation with New Bus Pass Dispenser Additions to Self-service Bill Payment Kiosks

DDOT bus transit customers can purchase self-serve bus passes, and receive loaded fare cards,

at two Detroit locations

DETROIT, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat" or the "Company"), announced today its ongoing support of its customer, the Detroit Department of Transportation and their riders, by providing new self-service walk-up Bus Pass Dispensers that allow DDOT customers to easily purchase bus passes by cash or card, receive instant payment confirmation and printed official receipt, and which dispense the corresponding fee-specific bus pass from the dispenser unit attached to the payment kiosk. Reduced fare passes are available for eligible riders to purchase via DivDat's Bus Pass Dispenser-equipped Kiosks. More than 2,000 DDOT bus passes have been purchased and distributed since DivDat's Bus Pass Dispenser was first made available on a limited basis, in December 2022.

DivDat bill payment kiosks accept cash, check, and cards. Purchasing DDOT bus passes is easy for riders who seek a self-service option. DivDat innovated to develop the bus pass dispenser module in support of its customer, the Detroit Department of Transportation. Multiple fare/duration passes are selectable for purchase on the DivDat bill payment kiosk. Once a selection is made and the fare is purchased, the corresponding bus pass is dispensed from bus pass dispenser. Providing this self-service fare purchase option to consumers helps to reduce wait times for riders and helps to increase customer service capacity for DDOT. DivDat's self-service bill payment kiosks, equipped with adjacent bus pass dispensers, are available for DDOT transit pass purchase (including reduced fare passes) at the Rosa Parks Transit Center and at 100 Mack Avenue Detroit.

The Detroit Department of Transportation is the largest public transit provider in Michigan, serving the city of Detroit, its surrounding suburbs, and neighboring cities. DDOT provides reliable and efficient service to an average of 85,000 riders daily. Acting on feedback from users, DDOT partnered with DivDat to develop and implement the bus pass dispenser adjunct to its bill payment kiosks in an effort to provide additional self-service options to consumers.

DDOT riders seeking a self-service way to purchase DDOT bus passes may do so at the following locations.

The Rosa Parks Transit Center:

1310 Cass Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

100 Mack Avenue Location (Detroit Health Department):

100 Mack Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

DivDat's Bill Payment Kiosks provide consumers with convenient and official self-service bill payment capabilities. Biller customers enjoy providing their consumers with additional self-service ways to pay. DivDat's Bill Payment Kiosks are multilingual, and accept cash, personal and business checks, and credit or debit cards for payment. They are ADA compliant from an accessible height basis, and offer a track pad and ball for easier selection.

DivDat's Bill Payment Kiosks, including those upfitted with the DDOT bus pass dispenser, allows users to tap into the full capabilities of the DivDat Payment Network. DivDat's Payment Network joins Metro Detroit area essential billers on their bill payment kiosks and mobile app for one-stop self-service bill payment convenience for consumers seeking to pay multiple bills from multiple area billers at one time.

DivDat is committed to providing greater financial access and connectivity to Metro Detroit residents and beyond, by supporting municipalities and their departments, as well as other area essential billers. DDOT is one of two mobility-focused billers on DivDat's Payment Network. In addition to DDOT bus passes, Metro Detroit residents and visitors seeking bikeshare transportation can select local non-profit MoGo Detroit, and pay for fares with cash. DDOT and MoGo are part of the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan. Learn more about DivDat's approach to community engagement and financial inclusion for cash-preferred payers at www.divdat.com/DEI.

DivDat

DivDat is the leader in omnichannel bill payment and processing serving corporations as well as municipalities, utility companies, courts, and quasi-governmental entities. DivDat's proprietary payment technologies span indoor and outdoor payment kiosks, web interfaces, IVR/phone payment options, mobile app, and point of service modules facilitating in-person payments made to cashiering representatives. Across all channels, bill payments paid on the DivDat Payment Network feature real-time automated posting to accurate customer-specific accounts, reducing the need for manual intervention, so treasury teams are more efficient and get paid faster®. DivDat and its leadership have been recognized for their contributions to DE&I. The DivDat Bill Pay Kiosk and the full DivDat Payment Network promote equality and access by providing corporations and governments with the tools and technologies to make it just as easy for unbanked and underbanked people to stay current on essential bills as it is for those with access to electronic payment methodologies and credit, effectively leveling the paying field®. Learn more about DivDat at www.divdat.com/DEI.

