DivDat Supports Detroit Taxpayer Resource Fair with Bill Payment Kiosk and In-Person Assistance

Outreach Event Designed to Help Detroit Residents and Businesses Stay Current on Property Taxes

DETROIT, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat" or the "Company"), announced its support of the City of Detroit Taxpayer Service Center (DTSC), the Office of the Assessor, and the Wayne County Treasurer's Office as they extend information and assistance to property taxpayers, as "Winter Property Taxes" become due. The event will take place at the Northwest Activities Center on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 1 – 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

DivDat Ambassador assists a bill payment kiosk user at Detroit Taxpayer Service Center inside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center

DivDat will provide a Bill Payment Kiosk, staffed by helpful Ambassadors to assist Detroit residents and business owners in making in-person property tax payments, while at the event. DivDat's Bill Payment Kiosk allows billpayers to make self-service payments on a host of City of Detroit and Wayne County bills, including property taxes, and supports partial payments made to all City and County bills as well as the City's Plan Ahead Program and the County's Pay Ahead Program, respectively.

DivDat Bill Payment Kiosks accommodate walk-up traffic and are located indoors and outside of City and County offices, including the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, the Wayne County Treasurer's office, and multiple retail locations in and around metro Detroit. Payments made on DivDat Bill Payment Kiosks, as well as those made on the DivDat Mobile App, through the City of Detroit's website, and via the automated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system are posted to City and County accounts in real-time.

DivDat supports the City of Detroit with accessible payment channels, including bill payment kiosks, web payment portals, the DivDat Mobile App, and IVR phone payments capabilities. DivDat's Mobile App is available on both the Apple App Store and on Google Play. For more information on DivDat, please visit www.divdat.com.

DivDat is the leader in omnichannel bill payment and processing serving corporations as well as municipalities, utility companies, courts, and quasi-governmental entities. DivDat's proprietary payment technologies span indoor and outdoor payment kiosks, web interfaces, IVR/phone payment options, mobile app, and point of service modules facilitating in-person payments made to cashiering representatives. Across all channels, bill payments paid on the DivDat Payment Network feature real-time automated posting to accurate customer-specific accounts, reducing the need for manual intervention, so treasury teams are more efficient and get paid faster®. DivDat and its leadership have been recognized for their contributions to DE&I. The DivDat Bill Pay Kiosk and the full DivDat Payment Network promote equality and access by providing corporations and governments with the tools and technologies to make it just as easy for unbanked and underbanked people to stay current on essential bills as it is for those with access to electronic payment methodologies and credit, effectively leveling the paying field®. Learn more about DivDat at www.divdat.com/dei.

