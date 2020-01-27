Dive Into Craveable New Dishes During Lobsterfest® At Red Lobster®

NEW! Ultimate Lobsterfest ® Surf and Turf – A skewer of Maine lobster and filet medallions, wood-grilled and paired with a smashed potato topped with melted cheese, Maine lobster meat and a rich lobster cream sauce. Served with choice of side.

"We're always exploring new and exciting options to offer our guests. This year, we're adding a twist on the classic fish and chips dish, taking it up a notch by swapping fish for lobster in our NEW! Lobster and Chips entrée, available for only $19.99," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster.

No meal is complete without unlimited, fan-favorite Cheddar Bay Biscuits® and a choice of salad, which accompany every entrée. Guests can also complement their Lobsterfest meal with the NEW! Chilled Lobster Claw and Shrimp Cocktail as well as choose from two refreshing, limited-time cocktails that will put guests in a summer state of mind:

NEW! Strawberry Shoreline – Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum blended with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, strawberry daiquiri mix and ginger ale and served in a collectible NEW! Lighthouse Glass.

– Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum blended with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, strawberry daiquiri mix and ginger ale and served in a collectible NEW! Lighthouse Glass. NEW! Prickly Pear Margarita – Sauza Gold Tequila, hand-shaken with triple sec, our house mix and prickly pear syrup.

Want to enjoy Lobsterfest from the comfort of your home? Red Lobster now offers To Go and delivery at www.redlobster.com, providing guests with the convenience of ordering directly to their door. Guests can earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

*Prices higher in New York Times Square, Hawaii, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam.

**Dungeness Crab is available while supplies last.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

