Divergent Announces Partnership with Bugatti for Design and Manufacturing of Tourbillon Structures

New Partnership Focuses on Optimizing the Hypercar's Chassis and Suspension

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Technologies, Inc. (Divergent) today announced a foundational partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S through which Divergent will utilize the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™) to design, engineer, additively manufacture, and assemble chassis and suspension components for Bugatti's upcoming hypercar, the Tourbillon.

Divergent's digital, end-to-end approach to vehicle design and manufacturing enables Bugatti to unlock more efficient geometries for the vehicle chassis, dramatically reducing the weight of the vehicle and improving performance. This collaboration is a testament to Bugatti's commitment to delivering superior driving dynamics and an exceptional driving experience.

"We are pleased to provide structures for the Tourbillon that complement the aesthetic beauty that the world has come to expect from Bugatti," said Lukas Czinger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Divergent. "Today's announcement demonstrates Bugatti commitment to integrating next generation technology into its performance vehicles."

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac said, "We are excited to announce this partnership after working closely together for the past 18 months. It is clear that Divergent is the industry leader in digital engineering and additive manufacturing. These optimized chassis components find their perfect home in our most advanced vehicle to date."

About Divergent

Divergent has created the world's first end-to-end software hardware production system for industrial digital manufacturing – the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™) – allowing customers to design, additively manufacture, and automatically assemble complex structures for automotive, aerospace, and defense applications. DAPS transforms the economics and environmental impact of manufacturing complex structures for vehicles of all types by optimizing designs, dematerializing structures, and eliminating upfront capex. For more information, please visit www.divergent3d.com.

About Bugatti

Bugatti has been at the pinnacle of the automotive industry for 115 years, creating the world's most groundbreaking automobiles from its home in Molsheim, France. Every vehicle created since the company was founded by Ettore Bugatti in 1909 is praised for its comfort, drivability, design and technology desired by automotive collectors from around the world. A Bugatti is more than a car, it is a timeless piece of automotive art.

With a reputation built in motorsport, and a history of the most innovative, beautiful and luxurious cars ever created, Bugatti continues to follow the vision of its founder: 'If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.'

Today, Bugatti is part of the Bugatti Rimac Group, led by CEO Mate Rimac, who is renowned for excellence in high-performance automotive electrification. With the same visionary genius as Ettore Bugatti, Rimac and the Bugatti team are developing the next generation of incomparable hyper sports cars, true to the founder's vision, while simultaneously expanding Bugatti's excellence beyond the automotive industry with luxury lifestyle collaborations and products.

