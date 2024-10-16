Divergent Technologies Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger Honored by Goldman Sachs as Most Exceptional Entrepreneur of 2024

Kevin Czinger, Founder, Lead Inventor and CEO among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs is recognizing Divergent Technologies' Founder, Lead Inventor, and CEO Kevin Czinger as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Kevin Czinger from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Kevin founded Divergent in 2014 after a career that has included serving in the United States Marine Corps, federal prosecutor, executive at Goldman Sachs, entrepreneur-in-residence at a venture capital firm, and co-founder of Coda Automotive, an electric car and battery manufacturing company. Divergent's proprietary Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS®) technology has received over 700 patents, and transforms the economics and environmental impact of manufacturing complex structures for a wide variety of applications. With DAPS®, Kevin and his team are replacing a slow, environmentally impactful, and prohibitively-expensive traditional process with a truly flexible, rapidly customizable, and highly scalable digital production system.

"From our beginning ten years ago, we knew there was significant potential for our company's work to transform the global manufacturing industry, which has not seen true disruption since the assembly line over 100 years ago," said Kevin Czinger, Founder, Lead Inventor, and CEO of Divergent Technologies. "It's an honor to be named to the Goldman Sachs Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs list, and a testament to the incredible work of our entire team in Torrance, California. With the '4D Age' of fully digitized design-manufacturing-assembly upon us, we're looking forward to sharing insights with other like-minded innovators at the Builders and Innovators Summit and ultimately rebuilding the American industrial base with our truly transformational manufacturing technology."

"I am thrilled to recognize Kevin Czinger as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Kevin and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year's cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences."

In its 13th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Divergent

Divergent has created the world's first end-to-end software-hardware production system for industrial digital manufacturing – the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™) – allowing customers to design, additively manufacture, and automatically assemble complex structures for automotive, aerospace, and defense applications. DAPS transforms the economics and environmental impact of manufacturing complex structures for vehicles of all types by optimizing designs, dematerializing structures, and eliminating upfront capex. For more information, please visit www.divergent3d.com.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

