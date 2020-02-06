Diverse Cyclists to Participate in 7th Annual Tour Latino

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclists of all ethnicities, ages and levels of experience from across Florida and beyond will gather on Sunday, February 23 for the seventh annual Tour Latino benefiting Prospera. The charity sports event has attracted hundreds of cyclists to date between 16 and 75 years of age who will ride their bikes for 100, 60, 25 or 10 miles to support the nonprofit, economic development organization. Tour Latino raises funds to help Prospera continue fulfilling its mission to help start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. Tour Latino cyclists and community leaders are helping even further by fundraising for the mission beyond event registration fees; thus far, they have raised $13,000. More information is available at www.tourlatino.org.

Before dawn on Feb. 23, hundreds of cyclists, dozens of exhibitors, and Prospera volunteers and staff will arrive at Clermont Waterfront Park to pull for small businesses by exercising, fundraising and celebrating together. The event will begin at 6 a.m. and rides are scheduled to depart since 7:30 a.m. After the bike rides, participation and placement medals will be presented and attendees will enjoy lunch, exhibits, group work-out opportunities, prize drawings and a children's play area. Registrants currently include out-of-state participants from Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and even Canada.

The 2020 Tour Latino is made possible by generous sponsors, including The Trentham Santiago Group, Advent Health, Zaza New Cuban Diner, Orlando Health, OUC - The Reliable One, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, Rosen Hotels, Truist, Orange Cycle, CNL, Univision Orlando, 98.1 Salsa y Más, La Prensa, El Osceola Star, and more.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera has facilitated over $46 million in loans, trained 22,000 entrepreneurs, provided business consulting to nearly 9,000 entrepreneurs, and helped clients create or retain over 14,800 jobs. Its offices are in Florida's central, south and west coasts regions, and in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org or call 407-428-5872.

