Diversified Companies Secures Next Generation of Growth with Integrity Partnership

"At Integrity, we've partnered with some incredible family businesses who have entrusted us with the next phase of their company. Today we are thrilled to welcome the Rose family," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "What the Rose family has created at Diversified is truly exceptional. Partnering with Integrity means Diversified can access the data, technology and resources that will enable them to reach their full potential and serve more people than ever before. The Roses understand how Integrity is innovating insurance and financial services to better protect the life, health and wealth of Americans, and we're honored to support their legacy."

Founded in 1979, The Diversified Companies strives to positively impact the lives of its associates, agents and clients. The firm provides Medicare, final expense and mortgage protection products to the senior market nationwide. As a long-standing family business, Diversified emphasizes mentorship relationships with its agents through a robust training program. This approach has led to significant growth during the company's more than four decades in business.

"Just like Integrity, Diversified considers family to be one of our most important values," said Michael J. Rose, Sr., Founder and CEO of The Diversified Companies. "When we met with Integrity, we realized we had found our next family. We've experienced plenty of success thus far, but Integrity provides the missing pieces that will enable us to grow in ways we haven't been able to do on our own. Integrity is transforming the industry and we're not going to miss being part of that. Diversified has been in business for more than 40 years and with Integrity, I know we'll be around a lot longer than another 40."

Diversified joins the ranks of industry leaders and icons who make up Integrity's expansive partner network. These leading companies collaborate on best practices and strategies to optimize insurance and financial processes that help American consumers prepare for the good days ahead.

"Just as our family has binding ties, we've always fostered strong connections with our agents," explained Anthony Rose, President and CFO of The Diversified Companies. "Accessing Integrity's industry-leading resources, technology and data will amplify the support we can provide our agents. Creating connections with the top echelon of the insurance industry is another aspect we're so excited about. We're no longer competing with these leaders; we're now on the same team and get to build our businesses together. It's truly an exciting time and we can't wait to experience the 'Integrity Effect' of growth in our business."

The Diversified Companies team can now access Integrity's omnichannel insurtech resources, including its proprietary platform and systems. This includes quoting and enrollment platforms, MedicareCENTER, insightful data and analytics and product development. The Rose team will redirect valuable time to business goals by utilizing Integrity's centralized business services, which encompass IT, human resources, legal and compliance, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

"With Integrity, we can better fulfill our mission to positively impact those we interact with," said Michael J. Rose, Jr., CMO of The Diversified Companies. "When we sat down with Integrity and saw the technology and support they offer, it was mind blowing. We're ready to see many of our dreams become realities now that we have Integrity's resources supporting us, from marketing to product diversification. There was no question as to whether or not this partnership was the right path for Diversified and we know it will make a profound change in the future of our business."

The Diversified Companies now has the opportunity to offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"We are so excited about offering our employees ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan," shared Daniel Rose, COO of The Diversified Companies. "We have many team members who have been part of Diversified for twenty years. To now have them share in our successes across the board is well deserved. This took us from the minor leagues to the big leagues and we're here to stay."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Diversified Companies

The Diversified Companies, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is committed to positively impacting the lives of their associates, employees and clients. At Diversified, they tailor partnerships that last. Founded in 1979, they're one of the nation's leading distributors of Medicare and final expense plans. Diversified supplies thousands of agents throughout the country with the opportunity to fill the gaps both Medicare and Social Security leave behind for millions of seniors. They are proud to treat each agent, employee and client as a member of their own family and are committed to putting their needs above their own. In 2021, Diversified supported more than 50,000 Medicare eligible Americans, by ensuring that they were afforded the best plans and benefits that they were entitled to.

