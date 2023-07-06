DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP OPENS UPGRADED TACO BELL IN RENO, NEVADA

Diversified Restaurant Group

06 Jul, 2023, 11:35 ET

Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Monday, July 10 at 10 am

RENO, Nev., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchises with over 300 locations, is re-opening a Taco Bell in Reno, Nev., after a complete remodel to convert the location into an upgraded design. The restaurant is located at 601 E. Moana and is set to celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting open to the public on Monday, July 10, at 10 am.

The Taco Bell features an open kitchen, a custom menu, and an urban restaurant design with the to-go customer in mind. The layout includes a pick-up window for when the dining room is closed, an indoor vestibule that allows delivery and pick-up orders to get food faster without waiting in the drive-thru line and dedicated pick-up parking stalls. The location also includes the latest technology to incorporate a pre-pay window and a digital store with ordering kiosks.

"The design not only looks beautiful, but it puts the ease and convenience for the customer front and center with multiple delivery and to-go options," said SG Ellison, President & CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group. "This new store allows us to accommodate more transactions, especially during peak ordering periods, and also best accommodate our guests however they choose to dine, whether it's in the restaurant, through the drive-thru, or picking up to-go orders."

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be conducted by the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce at 10 am followed by lunch, including refreshments and Taco Bell favorites. The first 100 customers get a Taco Bell branded cup with purchase. For the week following the grand opening, July 10July 17, customers can get $5 off a minimum spend of $20 on DoorDash and Uber Eats.

To place an order with the new Reno Taco Bell restaurant, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play.

About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 29-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 300+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska. To learn more visit www.drgfood.com.

SOURCE Diversified Restaurant Group

