Diversity Action Alliance Hosts Third Annual Diversity Gala Sponsored by Omnicom Public Relations Group

Diversity Action Alliance

23 Jun, 2023, 08:51 ET

Recognizing industry changemakers and thought leaders championing diversity, inclusion, impact and justice in public relations and communications

Featuring fireside chat with Netta Jenkins, CEO of Aerodei, and Soon Mee Kim, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer of Omnicom Communications Consultancy Network 

Emceed by news anchors Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), a coalition of public relations and communications leaders, will host its third annual Diversity Gala, presented by Omnicom Public Relations Group on June 28, 2023 from 6-10 p.m. ET at Gotham Hall, New York. The event will be centered on the theme of Communicators as Changemakers: Authentically Activating Action, and will be emceed by new anchors Jeannette Reyes, Fox 5 Morning and Good Day D.C., and Robert Burton, ABC7.

The Gala will spotlight notable work over the past year that demonstrates the real progress around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the public relations and communications industry. The event will feature special performances from the NYC Gay Men's Chorus and NYC Bhangra, and a fireside chat with Netta Jenkins, CEO of Aerodei, led by Soon Mee Kim, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer of Omnicom Communications Consultancy Network.

The evening's program will also recognize individuals and organizations who are doing the critical work of advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, impact and justice in their workplaces. The following honors will be presented at the Gala:

  • 2023 DEI Champion of the Year
  • Outstanding Mentor of the Year
  • Notable Agencies of Color
  • Distinguished Communicators of Color
  • Best MBE Partnership
  • Best Internal DEI Initiative
  • Best DEI Advocacy Campaign
  • Best DEI in Communications Research
  • Best HBCU/TCU/HIS/MSI Partnership

The DAA will be hosting a reception to celebrate these Distinguished Communicators of Color Honorees from the 2023 and 2022 cohorts. The reception, "In Living Color," is set to occur on June 27th at 6 p.m. ET at the Pride Global's Flight Deck space in the Graybar Building.

This year's Gala also underscores the DAA's new #DigDeep pillars of INSIGHTS, INVESTMENTS, and INCLUSION, which are aimed at keeping the industry accountable as it moves the needle on DEI.

"We must dig deep into our collective experiences, knowledge, and resources to recommit, reconnect, and remember the momentum that propelled us to advocate for an equitable future for professionals of color. This journey is not an easy one, but it is a necessary one. Our actions today will shape the landscape of tomorrow, and our collective efforts will pave the way for a profession that celebrates the richness of diversity. Let us be the catalysts for change and leave a lasting legacy of progress," said Carmella Glover, President of the DAA. 

Sponsors of the Gala include: Google, PepsiCo, Omnicom Public Relations Group, Zeno Group, and Cision.

DAA Board Chair and CEO Charlene Wheeless added, "The Gala honors those still committed to our mission and hopefully inspires others to join in our efforts. We must continue to hold ourselves accountable and actively advance DEI and justice within our profession. Through sharing insights, making investments and creating inclusion, we can build diverse and inclusive teams, amplify unique perspectives, and champion equal representation across all levels of our profession." Wheeless also serves as a Sr. Advisor for Equity & Justice at APCO Worldwide.

Funds raised from the Gala will sustain the DAA's continued efforts for a more diverse, equitable and inclusive public relations and communications industry and will allow the organization to expand the programming it offers. To become a sponsor of the DAA Gala, visit https://www.diversityactionalliance.org/gala-sponsorship

About the Diversity Action Alliance

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is a coalition of public relations and communications leaders joining forces to accelerate progress in achieving meaningful and tangible results in diversity, equity, and inclusion across our profession. The DAA's goal is to achieve continuous improvement for professionals of color as measured by recruitment, retention and representation at all levels. For more information about the Diversity Action Alliance, visit the website and follow the DAA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

SOURCE Diversity Action Alliance

