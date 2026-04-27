Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Names New Dive Operations Manager at Divi Dive Bonaire

Sarah Cann becomes the first female to fill the role at this award-winning dive operation.

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi Dive Bonaire and Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino are pleased to announce the appointment of a new Dive Operations Manager. Sarah Cann, who previously served as Dive Shop Coordinator, has returned to the oceanfront resort to lead the PADI 5-Star dive operation, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

Dive Operations Manager, Sarah Cann

With nearly eight years of experience in Bonaire's dive industry, and a lifetime of diving, Sarah first arrived on the island in 2018 and has since made it her home. Originally planning a one-year stay, she has built a long-term career on the island and now steps into this leadership role with a deep understanding of both the operation and the guest experience.

Originally from the United Kingdom and raised between the UK and Portugal, Sarah brings a diverse background to her role. She first came to Bonaire to work as a dive instructor for what was meant to be a one-year stay, and eight years later, she has made the island her permanent home.

Her journey into diving began during a holiday in the Maldives, where she quickly developed a lifelong passion for the ocean. She went on to complete her training to become a dive instructor, motivated by a desire to return to the underwater world that first inspired her career path.

Of her new role, Sarah is ecstatic to get started and take the reins at a well-known Bonaire establishment. "Divi Dive is the most established dive shop on the island," she says. "The years of history and the things this resort has seen…I am honored to be a part of it! Also to be the first female manager in the history of the dive shop is extremely special to me."

Speaking about diving in Bonaire in particular – widely considered the best dive spot in the Caribbean – Sarah highlights its unique accessibility and conditions: "Diving in Bonaire is just so easy. It is best known for the shore diving as you can literally just get into the water pretty much anywhere and dive. Add to that the visibility, which is amazing, very few currents, calm water, beautiful reefs, and lots of marine life. Diving at Divi Dive is heaven. Everything you need is on hand and the entire process is simple. You can walk out of your room, collect your gear and tank and walk into the water or get on a boat."

Among her favorite experiences on the island, she points to an enchanting nighttime dive alongside glowing bioluminescent crustaceans: "Along with the many amazing dive sites, I would have to say the Ostracods night dive. After 8 years of being here, it continues to amaze and never gets old!"

As she dives into her new role, Sarah's focus is on keeping Divi Dive welcoming, safe, and unforgettable. "My aim is making every guest feel welcome and important. Creating an atmosphere that is relaxed and fun, but safe. Enhancing our service and being open to diver feedback is one of my top priorities."

She also emphasizes the importance of teamwork in delivering consistent guest satisfaction: "The team is the most important factor in a dive operation. If you have a great team, they can overcome anything… a great team can ensure the guests still have a memorable dive experience."

When asked what guests should feel upon entering Divi Dive Bonaire, she adds, "I want guests to feel like they are coming home!" -- echoing the signature warmth and hospitality that define the Divi Resorts experience and inspire guests to return year after year.

Beyond operations and guest experience, Sarah's philosophy underwater is rooted in awareness, both of the reef's fragility and its beautiful complexity. Marine protection, she notes, depends as much on education as it does enforcement, with dive professionals playing a key role in helping guests understand Bonaire's Marine Park rules and the importance of responsible diving.

That only starts with a deep appreciation for the underwater world. As she puts it, "There is beauty everywhere underwater, you just need to open your eyes. Maybe you have seen that fish species hundreds of times but take a closer look at their scales – color, texture, pattern. Stop for a minute and watch their behavior, they all behave differently." It is this sense of wonder and attention to detail that she hopes every guest carries with them long after they surface at Divi Dive Bonaire.

About Divi Dive Bonaire

Known for its effortless shore diving, access to pristine reefs, and commitment to marine conservation, Divi Dive Bonaire, located at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, continues to set the standard for dive vacations in the Caribbean. Recognized by PADI and consistently ranked among the best in the Scuba Diving Magazine Readers Choice Awards, the operation blends exceptional diving with a welcoming, guest-focused experience that keeps divers coming back.

SOURCE Divi Resorts