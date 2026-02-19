Divi Resorts Highlights Exclusive Direct Booking Perks, Offering Guests More Flexibility, Value, and Confidence When Planning Caribbean Getaways

Travel to the Caribbean is more flexible and accessible for every traveler

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi Resorts is reinforcing its commitment to making Caribbean travel more accessible, flexible, and rewarding for today's travelers by highlighting the advantages of booking directly through its official website, www.diviresorts.com. With beachfront resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix, Divi Resorts continues to focus on providing options that allow guests to plan vacations on their own terms — whether booking far in advance, traveling as a family, or taking a much-needed escape on short notice.

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort balcony

Recognizing that no two travelers plan or experience vacations the same way, Divi Resorts' direct booking approach is designed to remove common barriers to travel through flexible payment options, meaningful savings, and guest-focused policies that make planning simpler and more approachable. By offering multiple ways to book, save, and travel with confidence, Divi Resorts ensures guests can choose the options that best fit their travel style, timeline, and budget.

Island Time Savings, All the Time: Divi Resorts Direct Booking Perks

Divi's Best Price Guarantee

Divi's Best Price Guarantee ensures guests receive the lowest available rate when booking through directly, whether via phone or the Divi Resorts website. Combined with exclusive online offers and direct communication with the Divi team, booking direct allows travelers to plan with confidence while knowing they are receiving the best available value for their stay.

Book Now, Pay Later

Divi Resorts offers convenient pay-over-time options that allow travelers to secure their room now and pay in manageable installments. This added flexibility makes it easier for guests to plan ahead while spreading out travel costs over time.

Discounted Pay-Now Rates

Guests seeking the lowest available pricing can take advantage of discounted non-refundable rates when paying at the time of booking, offering additional savings for travelers with firm plans.

Cash Rewards Through The Guestbook

Through Divi Resorts' partnership with The Guestbook, guests who book directly can earn cash rewards on qualifying stays, adding extra value to every vacation. When booking, guests can choose to earn 5% cash back, 5% cash towards a charitable cause of their choice, or 15% cash towards a future stay. Visit https://www.diviresorts.com/the-guestbook.htm? for more details.

Optional Travel Insurance

Optional travel insurance offers added peace of mind, helping guests protect their vacation plans so they can focus on what matters most — relaxing, exploring, and enjoying their time away. With added flexibility should plans change, travelers can book their Caribbean escape with greater confidence from the start.

Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Value

Divi Resorts makes Caribbean vacations easier for families to plan and enjoy through discounted kid and teen pricing on all-inclusive stays. With dining, activities, and entertainment included, families can spend less time worrying about costs and more time making memories together.

Pack & Go: Flexible Travel, Rewarded

As part of its direct booking benefits, Divi Resorts also offers an ongoing opportunity to save on last-minute trips, ideal for flexible travelers who are itching for a getaway sooner rather than later. Available year-round based on availability, these last-minute offers reward flexibility with significant savings on stays across Divi Resorts' Caribbean destinations.

Guests booking last-minute trips may enjoy up to 35% off Divi's lowest available rate. These discounts are available when traveling within:

Because availability varies by resort, room type, and travel dates, these deals are perfect for flexible travelers seeking a spontaneous getaway, while guests with specific travel preferences are encouraged to book in advance to secure their preferred accommodations. With an even larger discount on bookings that bundle flights with stays, this perk is positioned to make spontaneous escapes both cheaper and more convenient.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts owns and operates a collection of beachfront resorts located across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix. For more than 50 years, Divi Resorts has delivered memorable Caribbean vacations focused on value, comfort, and genuine island hospitality, offering a variety of experiences designed to suit every travel style.

For more information or to book directly, visit www.diviresorts.com .

