Divi Resorts Offers Up to $300 in Instant Savings on Caribbean Stays

Jan 22, 2026, 10:06 ET
Save more the longer you stay at celebrated resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten this Spring and Summer
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi Resorts, a leading Caribbean vacation provider with more than five decades of experience creating unforgettable island getaways, is offering up to $300 in instant savings on select bookings through February 11, 2026. Travelers will enjoy instant savings on bookings made for travel between April 6 and Aug. 31, 2026, using promo code SAVEMORE.
This limited-time offer lets guests unlock direct booking savings based on the length of stay:
- Book 1–3 Nights: $100 off
- Book 4–6 Nights: $200 off
- Book 7+ Nights: $300 off
Available exclusively through direct bookings on diviresorts.com, this promotion stacks with Divi's best available rates, giving travelers more value and flexibility for their ideal Caribbean vacation.
"We know that the best vacations aren't rushed," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "When guests have a little more time, and a little more flexibility in their budget, it opens the door to deeper relaxation, shared moments, and the kind of experiences that make the Caribbean so special. This offer is really about giving travelers the freedom to slow down, stay longer, and enjoy their vacations to the fullest."
Divi Resorts' destination portfolio spans seven exceptional properties across five iconic island, from the vibrant beaches of Aruba and Bonaire to the laid-back charm of St. Maarten and Barbados. Choose from:
- Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort (Aruba): Perfect for families and adventure seekers alike, this Palm Beach property pairs refreshing ocean breezes with easy access to vibrant local dining, nightlife, and water sports, plus freshly updated public spaces that invite postcard-worthy vacation dreams.
- Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort (Aruba): Voted the best all-inclusive resort on Aruba by Forbes, Divi Stuch offers a relaxed beachfront retreat with modern, pool-view accommodations, kitchenettes for flexible stays, and a quick stroll to Aruba's stunning Druif Beach. Flexible all-inclusive options or room-only stays available.
- Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort (Aruba): A golfer's paradise, this sprawling family-friendly resort offers spacious suites, four pools including a water slide, and a serene beach just steps away. With flexible all-inclusive options and award-winning restaurants, it's easy for everyone to enjoy.
- Divi Southwinds Beach Resort (Barbados): Set along Barbados' southern coast, this breezy property provides classic Caribbean charm with easy access to the lively St. Lawrence Gap, picture-perfect Dover Beach, historic Bridgetown, freshwater pools, and warm island hospitality ideal for family vacations or romantic getaways.
- Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino (Bonaire): Known as a diver's paradise, this Bonaire favorite (and one of the island's only resorts offering all-inclusive options) places guests near world-class shore diving, a PADI-certified dive center, lively bars, and the resort's unique beachfront casino, perfect for both adventure and evening entertainment.
- Divi Little Bay Beach Resort & Oceans at Divi Little Bay (St. Maarten): Occupying a private peninsula, these properties blend ocean views with multiple pools, swim-up bars, and easy access to water sports and island exploration on the vibrant "Friendly Island." Guests can choose room-only or all-inclusive options for a tailored stay.
- Carina Bay All-Inclusive Resort & Oceans at Carina Bay (St. Croix): An adults-only (18+) all-inclusive retreat set along a quiet stretch of beach in St. Croix, offering easygoing island vibes, refreshing pools, oceanfront dining, and a relaxed atmosphere that's ideal for unplugging and enjoying time together.
This promotion is available to book now through Feb. 11, 2026, for travel from April 6 through Aug. 31, 2026. Guests must apply promo code SAVEMORE at the time of booking to receive savings.
To secure your stay with instant savings, book through February 11, 2026, with promo code SAVEMORE at www.diviresorts.com/specials. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
About Divi Resorts:
With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com
*Sale Terms & Conditions: www.diviresorts.com/specials
Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.
