Divi Resorts Offers Up to $300 in Instant Savings on Caribbean Stays

Save more the longer you stay at celebrated resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten this Spring and Summer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi Resorts, a leading Caribbean vacation provider with more than five decades of experience creating unforgettable island getaways, is offering up to $300 in instant savings on select bookings through February 11, 2026. Travelers will enjoy instant savings on bookings made for travel between April 6 and Aug. 31, 2026, using promo code SAVEMORE.

This limited-time offer lets guests unlock direct booking savings based on the length of stay:

Book 1–3 Nights: $100 off

$100 off Book 4–6 Nights: $200 off

$200 off Book 7+ Nights: $300 off

Available exclusively through direct bookings on diviresorts.com, this promotion stacks with Divi's best available rates, giving travelers more value and flexibility for their ideal Caribbean vacation.

"We know that the best vacations aren't rushed," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "When guests have a little more time, and a little more flexibility in their budget, it opens the door to deeper relaxation, shared moments, and the kind of experiences that make the Caribbean so special. This offer is really about giving travelers the freedom to slow down, stay longer, and enjoy their vacations to the fullest."

Divi Resorts' destination portfolio spans seven exceptional properties across five iconic island, from the vibrant beaches of Aruba and Bonaire to the laid-back charm of St. Maarten and Barbados. Choose from:

This promotion is available to book now through Feb. 11, 2026, for travel from April 6 through Aug. 31, 2026. Guests must apply promo code SAVEMORE at the time of booking to receive savings.

To secure your stay with instant savings, book through February 11, 2026, with promo code SAVEMORE at www.diviresorts.com/specials. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com

*Sale Terms & Conditions: www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

