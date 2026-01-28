The Phoenix Rises Anew: Complete Refresh of Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've caught a glimpse of the Phoenix shining brighter than ever over Aruba's stunning Palm Beach, you're witnessing the transformation of one of the island's most iconic resorts. The famed Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, a landmark on Palm Beach since 1996, has just completed an extensive, top-to-bottom refresh. Divi Aruba Phoenix is kicking off 2026 revitalized, reimagined, and ready to welcome guests home to Aruba.

Newly refreshed Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort on Palm Beach

The resort refresh kicked off in September 2023 and while minor touches are being made to rooms, the resort has fully reopened as of January 2026. Over this period, every corner of the resort received attention, from the 14-floor Tower and adjacent villas (Phase 1), to the Beach Towers A, B, C, and D (Phase 2) built in 2009. Together, these buildings host hundreds of guest rooms that have now been modernized to meet the expectations of today's travelers.

At the heart of the project was a total transformation of Phase 1 accommodations. Say goodbye to outdated fixtures — each bathroom now features sleek, modern designs emphasizing space and comfort. Kitchens have been completely overhauled with new cabinetry, backsplashes, and state-of-the-art appliances, including dishwashers, making extended stays effortless and enjoyable. New flooring extends through interiors and balconies alike, complemented by fresh baseboards, lighting upgrades, and entirely new furniture packages that strike a balance between island-inspired aesthetics and modern comfort. Guests will enjoy 65-inch Smart TVs and thoughtfully chosen artwork that add a stylish finishing touch. HVAC systems were also cleaned and updated to ensure optimal air quality and temperature control.

Phase 2 guest rooms received a thoughtful refresh focused on enhancing aesthetics and functionality, including fresh interior paint, updated kitchen cabinetry, new lighting, upgraded appliances, new mattresses, balcony furniture, and refreshed artwork — creating a bright, clean, and welcoming retreat that complements the resort's beachfront setting.

Balcony spaces throughout the resort, a guest favorite for soaking up ocean views, now feature new flooring and elegant glass railings, offering a seamless blend of safety and unobstructed vistas of Palm Beach.

Dining spaces also saw exciting updates. The sleek new poolside and oceanfront Wave Shack bar and grill was unveiled in 2024, serving fresh pizzas, burgers, and sandwiches to hungry beachgoers and resort guests. New seating arrangements and furniture at purebeach and pureocean Restaurant were added, creating fresh, comfortable spaces to enjoy the outlets' new menu offerings. Pureocean Restaurant specifically is sporting a new, modern feel with comfy loungers for mingling, and neon lights to set a fun tone for nighttime dining.

Beyond the interiors, the resort's exterior received a striking refresh designed to feel modern and timeless. A sophisticated new palette of soft coastal grays now complements Aruba's blue skies and turquoise waters, giving the Phoenix a clean, contemporary look from Palm Beach.

With the reopening of the final floors of the Tower and Building A, Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort proudly enters 2026 offering guests a refreshed, elevated, and unmistakably vibrant beachfront escape.

To book your stay at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, visit www.diviresorts.com/specials. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts