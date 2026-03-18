Divi Resorts Launches "Chasing Sunshine Sale" With Up To 40% Off Caribbean Getaways This Spring

News provided byDivi Resorts
Mar 18, 2026, 12:20 ET
Limited-time offer invites travelers to save on room-only, bed and breakfast, or all-inclusive escapes across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Divi Resorts invites travelers to trade routine for radiant shores with its limited-time Chasing Sunshine Sale, offering up to 40% off stays at select Caribbean resorts. With travel valid through June 30, 2026, the promotion delivers exceptional savings on room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive experiences across some of the region's most sought-after beachfront destinations.
Perfectly timed for spring and early summer travel — including Mother's Day, graduation celebrations, and Memorial Day weekend — this promotion encourages guests to embrace warmer days, ocean breezes, and unforgettable island experiences.
Travelers can take advantage of exclusive discounts at the following properties:
- Up to 40% off at Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados – Located on the lively south coast along the St. Lawrence Gap, this family-friendly resort offers spacious suites, beachfront dining, and easy access to Barbados' top nightlife and cultural attractions.
- Up to 40% off at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Bonaire – A top choice for scuba diving and snorkeling enthusiasts, this oceanfront resort features direct access to Bonaire's world-renowned coral reefs and an on-site dive operation.
- Up to 35% off at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba – Ideal for active travelers, this expansive resort includes a 9-hole golf course, multiple pools, and access to nearby Druif Beach, along with all-inclusive and spacious accommodations.
- Up to 33% off at Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba – Known for its colorful Dutch-Caribbean charm, this laid-back resort offers a relaxed atmosphere, multiple pools, and easy beach access just steps away.
- Up to 30% off at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten – Set on a private peninsula, this resort offers panoramic ocean views, secluded beaches, and a prime location between Philipsburg and Simpson Bay.
- Up to 30% off at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Aruba – Featuring spacious beachfront suites with full kitchens, this resort is perfect for longer stays and offers direct access to Aruba's famous Palm Beach.
- Up to 25% off at Carina Bay Resort & Casino, St. Croix – An adults-only, all-inclusive escape with oceanfront rooms, on-site casino, and a friendly atmosphere on the quieter side of St. Croix.
With powdery white sands, turquoise waters, and swaying palm trees as the backdrop, the Chasing Sunshine Sale makes it easier than ever to plan a spring escape filled with relaxation, adventure, and lasting memories.
Travelers searching for the best Caribbean vacation deals this Spring can book these deals by April 1, 2026, with promo code SUNSHINE at www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
About Divi Resorts
Divi Resorts offers a collection of premium beachfront properties across the Caribbean, including Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix. Known for spacious accommodations, warm hospitality, and diverse vacation experiences—from all-inclusive stays to villa-style retreats—Divi Resorts provides the perfect setting for couples, families, and groups seeking sun-filled getaways.
SOURCE Divi Resorts
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