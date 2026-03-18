Divi Resorts Launches "Chasing Sunshine Sale" With Up To 40% Off Caribbean Getaways This Spring

Limited-time offer invites travelers to save on room-only, bed and breakfast, or all-inclusive escapes across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Divi Resorts invites travelers to trade routine for radiant shores with its limited-time Chasing Sunshine Sale, offering up to 40% off stays at select Caribbean resorts. With travel valid through June 30, 2026, the promotion delivers exceptional savings on room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive experiences across some of the region's most sought-after beachfront destinations.

Perfectly timed for spring and early summer travel — including Mother's Day, graduation celebrations, and Memorial Day weekend — this promotion encourages guests to embrace warmer days, ocean breezes, and unforgettable island experiences.

Travelers can take advantage of exclusive discounts at the following properties:

With powdery white sands, turquoise waters, and swaying palm trees as the backdrop, the Chasing Sunshine Sale makes it easier than ever to plan a spring escape filled with relaxation, adventure, and lasting memories.

Travelers searching for the best Caribbean vacation deals this Spring can book these deals by April 1, 2026, with promo code SUNSHINE at www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts offers a collection of premium beachfront properties across the Caribbean, including Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix. Known for spacious accommodations, warm hospitality, and diverse vacation experiences—from all-inclusive stays to villa-style retreats—Divi Resorts provides the perfect setting for couples, families, and groups seeking sun-filled getaways.

SOURCE Divi Resorts