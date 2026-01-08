Stay Longer, Smile Bigger: Get a Free Night in the Caribbean This Spring

Book 4 Nights, Get the 5th Night Free Across Divi Resorts in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten & St. Croix

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Divi Resorts is making it easier to slow down, stay longer, and truly enjoy the Caribbean. With its Spring Travel Sale, guests who book four nights receive a fifth night free at select beachfront resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix…because one more night in paradise really does make all the difference!

Valid for travel from April 6 through June 20, 2026, the limited-time offer invites travelers to stretch out their getaway and experience island life without rushing. Whether it's lingering over sunset dinners, booking that spa treatment you almost skipped, or fitting in one more beach day, Divi Resorts' free-night offer is all about saying yes to more vacation.

"Travelers are craving trips that feel unhurried and meaningful, not stressful schedules or quick turnarounds," said Marco Galaverna, COO and President of Divi Resorts. "This offer is our way of encouraging guests to truly settle in, connect with the destination, and enjoy the Caribbean the way it's meant to be experienced."

Guests can choose the stay style that suits them best, from room-only and bed & breakfast options to easy as can be all-inclusive escapes, including adults-only, all-inclusive stays on St. Croix. With beautiful beachfront locations, inviting pools, on-site dining, spas, and easy access to island adventures, Divi Resorts makes it easy to relax from the moment you arrive.

Divi Has a Resort for Every Kind of Caribbean Traveler:

To grab a free night before it's gone, travelers can book through January 21, 2026, with promo code STAY4LESS at www.diviresorts.com/specials. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com

*Sale Terms & Conditions: www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

