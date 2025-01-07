Divi Resorts Offers up to 35% OFF 2025 Caribbean Vacations

"We're thrilled to offer travelers more reasons than ever to explore the Caribbean," said Marco Galaverna, President and COO of Divi Resorts. "From one-of-a-kind island events to resort upgrades, there are many reasons to vacation in the Caribbean in 2025. Whether you're drawn to the vibrant energy of festivals or want to relax on a pristine beach, our resorts are designed to deliver unforgettable experiences. From lively family vacations to romantic retreats and solo adventures, we're committed to providing top-notch service, dining, and accommodations for every type of traveler. At Divi Resorts, your dream Caribbean vacation starts when you arrive."

2025 brings new dining options, fun amenities, and unique activities to Divi Resorts. In Barbados, Divi Southwinds' beachfront pureocean restaurant has recently been renovated and offers a mouthwatering new menu focusing on a Caribbean Festival of Flavors. Divi Little Bay's pureocean restaurant now provides the island's best buffets for breakfast, Sunday Brunch, and dinner, featuring theme nights like Seafood and Lobster, Asian, Caribbean, and more!

As a special highlight, St. Maarten will host the highly anticipated island return of the 2025 Soul Beach Music Festival this Memorial Day weekend. Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay are the closest resorts to all the action. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy world-class entertainment and unwind on a private peninsula at a luxurious beachfront resort with stunning ocean views, spectacular pools, delicious dining, and exceptional amenities.

For those seeking underwater adventures, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino on Bonaire is a diver's paradise, offering direct access to some of the world's best dive sites. The entire resort has been recently renovated, from its guest rooms and studios, which provide a modern, comfortable space to unwind after exploring vibrant coral reefs and marine life, to its restaurants with daily specials, bountiful buffets, and all-ocean front ambiance. The resort's pool, beach areas, and even its main dive pier have been enhanced. With 24/7 diving, snorkeling, and plenty of fun in and out of the water, there's never been a better time to discover this unique slice of paradise.

Also, starting February 1, 2025, two new all-inclusive packages are coming to Aruba resorts Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort and Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort. The Signature and MEGA packages offer flexibility for guests to plan a vacation that's right for them. Choose the Signature All-Inclusive package for access to dining, pools, and activities at Divi Village Golf and Divi Dutch Village, or go big with the MEGA All-Inclusive package, where you'll have access to everything in the Signature package plus two nearby Divi All-Inclusive Resorts for extra amenities and activities. Explore these two package options here: www.diviresorts.com/all-inclusive-tiers.

These Aruba resorts are also boasting some great new dining options with the expansion of the popular Seabreeze Bar & Grill with its new modern look and guest favorite menu, and the brand-new buffet eatery Seabreeze Marketplace serving hearty breakfasts, lunches, and themed night dinners. The Divi Links clubhouse expanded earlier this year to include the popular new Spanish tapas restaurant, BarTapas, and the resort signature restaurant, Windows on Aruba, is turning "Cucina Italiana" in January, becoming a family-friendly, classic Italian eatery while still serving it's renowned Royal Sunday Brunch, which is continuously voted the best on Aruba.

For adults seeking a serene escape, Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino and Oceans at Divi Carina Bay on St. Croix are the perfect all-inclusive, adults-only (18+) getaway.

Whether you're seeking a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a solo work-from-vacation retreat, Divi's locations promise tropical bliss at every turn. Families can enjoy the Kids Stay & Eat Free program for children two and under on all-inclusive bookings in Aruba, Bonaire, and St. Maarten. At the same time, solo travelers will love Divi's no-extra-room-supplement policy.

Take advantage of Divi's great rates for that winter getaway, or do some planning and make your 2025 vacation a reality for less by booking before March 19, 2025. Visit diviresorts.com/specials.htm and use promo code STAYWARM to get your discount. You can also reserve your stay by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

About Divi Resorts:

For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com.

Additional Perks:

Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com

Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

*Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

