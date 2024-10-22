Diwali at Times Square 2024: Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion

The event strives to dispel inner darkness through the light of knowledge and this year, the festival will continue its mission of showcasing the diversity of India and America by featuring performers from various ethnic cultural backgrounds from India, Indo-Caribbean, Africa and Mexico. The Diwali festival celebrates the unity and inclusion of the diversity of New York City!

Diwali at Times Square is very proud to announce the Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships of NYC as the presenting partner of the festival and supporting to Diwali at Times Square's mission to celebrate the diversity of India and America and spread the message of love, peace, harmony, and togetherness.

Neeta Bhasin also went ahead and unveiled the program starting with the introduction of a vibrant and engaging bazaar and Kids Zone, where children can paint Diyas (clay) and create beautiful Rangoli art and enjoy interactive reading sessions. Additionally, there will be product sampling from vendors, henna painting and educational information from some of the sponsors and much more to ensure a fun-filled day for all.

Recently, the Consulate General of India NY, hosted a press conference to introduce the celebration. Rita Kakati, who served as the master of ceremonies introduced Neeta Bhasin, the founder and producer of Diwali at Times Square who shared the details of the upcoming festival and unveiled the performers of Light Up Times Square October 19, 2024.

The press conference also featured distinguished speakers including Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Congressman Gregory Meeks, and Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner International Affairs NYC Mayor. The press briefing was also attended by esteemed sponsors, media representatives and several bloggers who are excited to attend and promote the festival live on October 19th.

Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan took the stage and emphasized the deeper meaning of the festival: "I have realized that Diwali at Times Square is more than just a festival – it's a celebration of our shared values, culture, togetherness, love, and diversity. As we prepare for this year's event, I invite all New Yorkers and visitors to join us in spreading the light of Diwali, fostering cultural understanding, and strengthening the bonds between our two great nations."

Congressman Gregory Meeks echoed this sentiment, highlighting the festival's powerful resonance: "As I look around tonight, I'm reminded of how deeply Diwali resonates here in New York and across all the United States of America. This festival of light, resilience, and renewal shines not only in homes and temples but also in the hearts of our shared American culture."

Dilip Chauhan proudly reminded everyone of the significant milestone achieved for the first time in the history of New York City on November 1st where the New York City schools will be closed to celebrate Diwali.

Neeta Bhasin continued with the program and expressed her gratitude to the new and returning sponsors this year and shared their messages:

"Kia is proud to return as a presenting sponsor of Diwali at Times Square and celebrate the festival of lights," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The festival resonates with our commitment to create a diverse, dynamic and versatile corporate culture."

Procter & Gamble expressed their excitement to be part of the celebration, stating, "This Diwali, Procter & Gamble is honoured to celebrate with the South Asian community, offering trusted superior products to make festival gatherings brighter and more full of joy."

House of Spices also shared their excitement for this year's event, announcing the launch of the Laxmi Diwali Campaign. "As the leading South Asian food brand, Laxmi has been a loyal sponsor for the past few years. This year, we are proud to debut our latest Diwali campaign at the event. More than just a festive advertisement, the campaign offers a heartfelt message to Indian students celebrating Diwali away from home, missing their families and beloved traditions. We're confident this campaign will resonate deeply with every Indian student, helping them feel connected to home, even from thousands of miles away."

Neeta Bhasin emphasized the importance of instilling Indian American youth with a sense of pride for their heritage, while also fostering cross-cultural exchange. "Our objective is to take India to mainstream America."

As we celebrate Diwali at Times Square, we honour the festival's deeper meaning—one that transcends boundaries and stands as a testament to the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For information and sponsorship inquiries, please contact:

- Phone: 516-343-0181 / 212-216-9305

- Email: [email protected]

- Website: www.diwalitimessquare.com

SOURCE Diwali at Times Square

