Diwali at Times Square Returns to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary on November 9, 2025

This year's celebration will feature vibrant cultural performances, live music, performances by the International singers, and an unforgettable Diya Lighting with Countdown on the One Times Square Tower Screen in the heart of Times Square. Diwali at Times Square continues its mission to spread the message of love, peace, and unity across the world.

Award and Gala Dinner

Sammaan For All proudly hosted the Diwali at Times Square 2025 Awards & Gala Dinner, marking the official beginning of the 10th Anniversary celebrations of Diwali at Times Square, set to illuminate the heart of New York City on November 9, 2025.

The elegant evening, held at Tribeca Rooftop 360, brought together dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors, media, artists, and industry icons to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Indian Americans across philanthropy, medicine, entrepreneurship, innovation, and entertainment.

An Evening of Recognition and Celebration

The night began with a vibrant cocktail reception and a graceful classical dance performance by Maheshwari, setting an elegant and festive tone. Guests were welcomed by Emcee Chirag Nijjar and Rita Kakatia, who opened the program with reflections on a decade of Diwali at Times Square and its mission to promote cultural harmony and pride.

Representatives from the Consulate General of India in New York, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Grammy Award-winning artists, along with distinguished community leaders, sponsors, and dignitaries, attended the Diwali at Times Square 2025 Awards & Gala Dinner, making it a truly memorable evening of celebration and unity.

Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar addressed the audience, applauding the festival's decade-long journey in fostering inclusivity, cultural awareness, and Indian American excellence. She then invited Neeta Bhasin, Founder and Producer of Diwali at Times Square, to the stage.

In her heartfelt remarks, Neeta Bhasin reflected on the ten-year journey of Diwali at Times Square, expressing gratitude to partners and supporters — including the Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships of New York City and title sponsor Procter & Gamble (P&G).

She also reaffirmed the Sammaan for All's commitment to youth empowerment, highlighting ongoing initiatives such as scholarships for Indian American students at Queens College, New York. .

The distinguished honorees included:

Hemanth Paranji, Outstanding Achievement Award – Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist for ABC & CBS.

Maneet Ahuja, Pinnacle Award – Forbes Editor-at-Large and Founder of Iconoclast.

Dr. Rachana Kulkarni and Ashok (on behalf of the Akshaya Patra Foundation), Philanthropy Award – for advancing hunger-free education for children across India.

Sparsh Shah, Inspirational Award – motivational speaker, singer, and advocate for inclusion.

Chef Hemant Mathur, Entrepreneurial Award – Michelin-starred chef and culinary innovator.

Dr. Sripad H. Dhawlikar, Excellence in Medicine and Community Service Award – for outstanding contributions to healthcare and service within the Indian American community.

On November 9, 2025, the Man of the Year and Woman of the Year Awards will be presented by distinguished dignitaries live at Times Square, where all the honorees will come together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Diwali at Times Square.

Ruma Devi, Sammaan Award – social entrepreneur empowering more than 50,000 rural women through the Ruma Devi Foundation.

Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay, Man of the Year Award – President of Merck & Co., recognized for leadership in global manufacturing and pharmaceutical innovation.

Dr. Anitha Srinivasan, Woman of the Year Award – Chief Medical Officer, NYC Metropolitan Hospitals, honored for breaking barriers in healthcare leadership.

Sarina Jain, Exceptional Entertainment Award – creator of Masala Bhangra and pioneer of cultural fitness fusion.

Looking Ahead to November 9, 2025

On Sunday, November 9, 2025,we will be illuminating the crossroads of the world with an unforgettable celebration of culture, music, and unity.

This year's festival will feature:

The Diwali Bazaar

Colors of India Cultural Showcase – performances that highlight the diversity and richness of Indian traditions.

The Diya Lighting Ceremony & Countdown on the Ball Drop Tower – symbolizing the victory of light over darkness.

Light Up Times Square Concert – headlined by Malkit Singh, Raja Kumari, and Anjana Padmanabhan and Vaibhav Gupta.

Lights Shine Brighter When We Shine Together!

