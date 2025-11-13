Diwali at Times Square Shines Bright in Its 10th Anniversary Celebration In North America

Throughout the day, Times Square came alive with the vivid sights and sounds of India. The Diwali Bazaar created a colorful hub for cultural activations, and family-friendly experiences, including a lively Kids Zone.

The Colors of India Cultural Showcase brought a rich mix of classical, folk, contemporary, and fusion performances to the plaza, celebrating the vast cultural tapestry of India. Audiences of all ages and backgrounds gathered to enjoy the artistry, stories, and traditions that define Diwali.

At dusk, the iconic Diya Lighting Ceremony and Countdown illuminated the One Times Square Tower, creating a breathtaking moment of unity as thousands watched the symbolic light rise over the world's most recognized intersection.

Light Up Times Square Concert: A Night to Remember

The evening concluded with the high-energy Light Up Times Square Concert, featuring an outstanding lineup of renowned artists:

Malkit Singh – The King of Bhangra, elevating the atmosphere with legendary hits and unmatched stage presence

– The King of Bhangra, elevating the atmosphere with legendary hits and unmatched stage presence Anjana Padmanabhan – Indian Idol Junior winner, showcasing stunning vocal talent

– Indian Idol Junior winner, showcasing stunning vocal talent Ashish Kulkarni – Indian Idol finalist, captivating the audience with his powerful voice and dynamic performance

– Indian Idol finalist, captivating the audience with his powerful voice and dynamic performance Penn Masala – The world's first South Asian a cappella group, thrilling the crowd with their signature fusion of Bollywood and Western harmonies

The concert brought together families, students, tourists, and music lovers, filling Times Square with joy and celebration well into the night.

Sammaan For All Awards & Gala Dinner: Honoring Excellence

The 10th Anniversary festivities began earlier with the Sammaan For All Diwali at Times Square Awards & Gala Dinner, held at Tribeca Rooftop 360.

Leaders from across sectors - including representatives from the Consulate General of India in New York, elected officials, community icons, sponsors, and dignitaries - came together to honor extraordinary achievements in philanthropy, medicine, entrepreneurship, arts, innovation, and community service.

Honorees included:

Hemanth Paranji – Outstanding Achievement Award

– Outstanding Achievement Award Maneet Ahuja – Pinnacle Award

– Pinnacle Award Akshaya Patra Foundation – Philanthropy Award

– Philanthropy Award Sparsh Shah – Inspirational Award

– Inspirational Award Chef Hemant Mathur – Entrepreneurial Award

– Entrepreneurial Award Dr. Sripad H. Dhawlikar – Excellence in Medicine & Community Service Award

The distinguished Man and Woman of the Year Awards were presented live at Times Square during the November 9 celebration:

Sanat Chattopadhyay , President of Merck & Co. – Man of the Year Award ● Dr. Anitha Srinivasan , Chief Medical Officer, NYC Metropolitan Hospitals – Woman of the Year Award

, President of Merck & Co. – Man of the Year Award ● , Chief Medical Officer, NYC Metropolitan Hospitals – Woman of the Year Award Ruma Devi, Social Entrepreneur – Sammaan Award, recognized for empowering over 50,000 rural women

A Vision for the Future

In her remarks, Founder and Producer Neeta Bhasin reflected on the ten-year journey of Diwali at Times Square, expressing deep gratitude to partners and supporters - especially title sponsor Procter & Gamble and the Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships of New York City. She reaffirmed Sammaan For All's continued commitment to youth empowerment through scholarships and expanded community initiatives.

"Lights Shine Brighter When We Shine Together"

The 10th Anniversary of Diwali at Times Square marked a historic cultural milestone and celebration for North America, uniting communities across Toronto, San Francisco, and New York in a shared celebration of light, culture, and identity.

As thousands of diyas and lights illuminated Times Square, one message shone above all:

Lights shine brighter when we shine together.

For information and sponsorship inquiries, please contact:

- Phone: 212-216-9305/516-343-0181

- Email: [email protected]

- Website: www.diwalitimessquare.com

