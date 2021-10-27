DJI Action 2 Camera News and Wireless Mic Announced: Learn More Info at B&H

Oct 27, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to introduce DJI's new camera, the Action 2, along with a new wireless mic with a range up to 660', and a host of accessories that expand the camera's functionality and usefulness. Supporting filming at rates up to 4K120P, the camera sports a 155 degree FOV and is waterproof down to 32' below the surface for shooting in almost any location and weather. Add a waterproof case to shoot down to 196' or take the camera out of the case and add a macro lens attachment. Simple to use, with a large built-in touchscreen on the back of the camera, the Action 2 sports some impressive technical specs, such as a sensor with 4000 x 3000 pixel resolution, and is able to shoot UHD 4K, 2.7K, and 1080p up to 120 fps, recording to 32GB of internal memory using H.264/HEVC encoding as MP4 files. You can add additional storage with a readily available UHS-1 microSD card up to 256GB. The integrated LiPo provides about 70 minutes of run time. Built into the camera are image stabilization and an automatic horizon feature to keep your image level.
DJI Action 2 Power Combo Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1664844-REG/dji_cp_os_00000197_01_action_2_power_combo.html
Key Features
- Action 2 Magnetic 4K Camera
- Power Module with microSD Slot
- Up to DCI 4K60, UHD 4K120, 1080p240
- Extends Runtime to 180 Minutes
- Magnetic Adapter Mount & Lanyard
- Waterproof to 33' without a Housing
- 1/1.7" CMOS Sensor, Wide 155° FOV
- RockSteady Digital Video Stabilization
- HorizonSteady Leveling
- Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards
As impressive as the camera is on its own, what makes the DJI Action 2 camera an exciting release are the magnetic accessories that are easy to attach and expand the camera's functionality and features. The camera has built-in magnets and uses a surface-mounted expansion port for attaching accessories. These include a Front Touchscreen Module, which with accessories is perfect for turning your camera into a Dual Screen Combo Vlogging system. A Power Module can be purchased by itself, or pick up the Power Combo, which includes the camera, power module and accessories, to extend the camera run time to 180 minutes. More magnetic accessories include a 3-prong mount, a lanyard system for hands-free carrying and filming, Ball-Joint adapter, Floating Handle, Headband Mount, and Remote Control Extension Rod that can also serve as a mini tripod. Not to be overlooked is the Action 2 Wireless Microphone, which leverages the camera's wireless capabilities to free your mic from being tethered to the camera, enabling you to get the mic just where it needs to be (up to 660' feet away from the camera) for optimal sound without interfering with the camera's movement.
DJI Action 2 Wireless Microphone Kit
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1664904-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000197_01_action_2_wireless_microphone.html
DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1664843-REG/dji_cp_os_00000183_01_action_2_dual_screen_combo.html
DJI Action 2: Their Most Powerful Action Camera Yet! | Hands-on Review
https://youtu.be/JX98JKoHQLI
Learn more with B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/catch-the-action-with-the-new-dji-action-2-camera-and-mic
