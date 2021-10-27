DJI Action 2 Camera News and Wireless Mic Announced: Learn More Info at B&H

Key Features

Action 2 Magnetic 4K Camera

Camera Power Module with microSD Slot

Up to DCI 4K60, UHD 4K120, 1080p240

Extends Runtime to 180 Minutes

Magnetic Adapter Mount & Lanyard

Waterproof to 33' without a Housing

1/1.7" CMOS Sensor, Wide 155° FOV

RockSteady Digital Video Stabilization

HorizonSteady Leveling

Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards

As impressive as the camera is on its own, what makes the DJI Action 2 camera an exciting release are the magnetic accessories that are easy to attach and expand the camera's functionality and features. The camera has built-in magnets and uses a surface-mounted expansion port for attaching accessories. These include a Front Touchscreen Module, which with accessories is perfect for turning your camera into a Dual Screen Combo Vlogging system. A Power Module can be purchased by itself, or pick up the Power Combo, which includes the camera, power module and accessories, to extend the camera run time to 180 minutes. More magnetic accessories include a 3-prong mount, a lanyard system for hands-free carrying and filming, Ball-Joint adapter, Floating Handle, Headband Mount, and Remote Control Extension Rod that can also serve as a mini tripod. Not to be overlooked is the Action 2 Wireless Microphone, which leverages the camera's wireless capabilities to free your mic from being tethered to the camera, enabling you to get the mic just where it needs to be (up to 660' feet away from the camera) for optimal sound without interfering with the camera's movement.

