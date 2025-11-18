DJI Announces Osmo Action 6 with Larger Sensor and Variable Aperture; Learn More and Preorder Info at B&H Photo

Product Highlights

Image-wise, flagship upgrades are the 1/1.1" square sensor (versus the 1/1.3" sensor on the Action 5 Pro) and the ability to adjust your aperture, a first for the Action line. While previous models had a fixed f/2.8 aperture, the Action 6 can go between f/2.0, ideal for low-light, to f/4.0, better for direct sunlight. Users can still expect up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range, 10-bit D-Log M, as well as recording modes up to 4K at 120fps in 4:3. In addition, the HorizonSteady stabilization mode is now available when recording in 4K, instead of capping out at 2.7K.

Hardware wise, built-in storage has been increased to 50GB on the Action 6. The camera is still waterproof up to 65.6' (197' with the waterproof case) and has a built-in pressure gauge. Users can expect around four hours of battery life and a "cold-resistant" design that works in temperatures from -4° to 113° F. The bright dual OLED touchscreens have returned, alongside fast charging, timecode support, a microSD slot, pre-recording, Wi-Fi livestreaming, and high-speed Wi-Fi file transfers.

The Action 6 supports Voice Control and adds Gesture Control to start or stop recordings with a palm gesture. Additionally, the Action 6 expands the OsmoAudio ecosystem, supporting two DJI microphone transmitters without the need for a separate receiver and adding a Built-in Mic Audio Backup feature that utilizes the three-mic array inside the camera.

Software upgrades include a new 4K Custom mode that records the full square sensor then lets users make custom crops after. Subject Tracking returns in horizontal shooting modes up to 2.7K60p. Other additions include a SuperNight mode with new noise reduction technology, a Starburst mode that gives an extra sparkle to lights at night, plus a Bust mode for fast moving subjects. Super Slow Motion remains capped at 1080p, but can produce 960fps footage, and the Action 6 can also shoot 38MP photos.

Notable accessories include a Macro Lens attachment that will take full advantage of the lower aperture for sharp close-up shots and an FOV Boost Lens for expanding the field-of-view from 155° to 182°.

