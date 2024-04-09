DJI RS 4 and RS 4 Pro Gimbals and the Focus Pro DJI Announced; YouTube Video First Look. Now In Stock at B&H

Both the DJI RS 4 and RS4 Pro offer next-gen vertical capture, enhanced efficiency, improved stabilization, and an upgraded accessory ecosystem, providing cinematographers a robust and expansive toolset for creating gripping stories.

Thanks to Teflon coatings on all three axes, balancing on the new RS4 gimbals is smoother than ever before. It's also more precise thanks to a fine-tuning knob with millimeter-scale adjustments. The new gimbals also feature automated axis locks, which will save you time and further reduce shake.

An optimized, 4th-generation stabilization algorithm delivers improved performance, enhanced user experience, and better stabilization for vertical capture. Using the 2nd-generation vertical mode, solo shooters can now quickly switch from a horizontal to a vertical frame for vlogging by simply releasing the support plate, then securing it vertically.

To prevent unintended adjustments while shooting, the RS 4's OLED touchscreen now has an auto-lock feature. Even when locked, the touchscreen will still display useful information such as the current gimbal and joystick modes, but at a lower brightness to reduce power consumption.

RS 4 Pro

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1816789-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000346_01_rs_4_pro_gimbal.html

The DJI RS 4 Pro incorporates carbon fiber arms that provide support for up to 10 lb payloads. Thanks to its robust power and torque capabilities, the RS 4 Pro can easily accommodate many popular mirrorless and cine-style camera rigs.

Even with a maxed-out payload, the 20% boost in motor torque across the three axes ensures that the RS 4 Pro remains responsive and easy to handle.

The RS4 Pro also features an exclusive Car Mount mode for capturing smooth traveling shots from a vehicle. The new mode optimizes the gimbal's stabilization algorithm based on your vehicle's vibrations and wind resistance, ensuring smooth capture even in shaky conditions.

RS 4

The DJI RS4 shares the same 6.6 payload capacity as its predecessor, the RS 3, but its tilt axis has been extended by 8.5mm, providing more space for balancing cameras and lenses.

Wirelessly controlling camera shutter and lens zoom via joystick is possible thanks to the RS 4's Dual-Mode Bluetooth technology. Additionally, you can pair the RS 4 with the Focus Pro motor to control lens focus via dial or adjust the zoom via joystick.

The RS 4 also supports a FPV (first-person view)) mode, which makes the gimbal's three axes follow the direction of the grip movement, a boon for shooting rotational footage or simulating POV.

A dedicated switch allows you to quickly alternate between the RS 4's various shooting modes.

DJI Focus Pro All-In-One Combo

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1816786-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000403_01_focus_pro_all_in_one_combo.html

DJI Focus Pro

With the introduction of the Focus Pro, creators can now achieve the same FIZ (focus/iris/zoom) control over both their gimbal and camera rig. DJI's first independent AMF lens control system provides cinematographers with a comprehensive focus solution and feature set. It is also the first LiDAR focus system DJI has ever offered as an independent product, meaning it's accessible to everyone, not just Ronin users.

The DJI Focus Pro features up to 2.5 hours of system power, intuitive screen functions, automatic calibration, data storage for up to 15 lenses, Bluetooth start/stop recording, and mobile recording functions.

YouTube Video First Look

https://youtu.be/v3skWX1vGCc

B&H Explora DJI RS 4 and RS4 Pro

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/dji-announces-new-rs-4-gimbals-and-the-focus-pro

