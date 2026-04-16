DJI Delivers Next-Generation Imaging Capabilities with Osmo Pocket 4

Powered by a 1-inch CMOS sensor, DJI's new pocket gimbal camera captures stunning 4K/240fps footage and clear low-light shots.

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announces the Osmo Pocket 4. Building on the worldwide success of its predecessor, DJI has enhanced the imaging capabilities of its popular 1-inch CMOS pocket gimbal camera. It can now capture stunning 4K/240fps[1] footage and clearer low-light shots while delivering cinematic depth via 14 stops of dynamic range[1] and 10-bit D-Log[1]. With the Osmo Pocket 4's new intelligent tracking capabilities, creators can keep their subjects in focus and in frame as they move and mingle in a crowd.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4

Clearer Low-Light Shots and Sharper Views

Osmo Pocket 4's 1-inch CMOS sensor and f/2.0 aperture ensure natural, clear portraits even in low light. The 14 stops of dynamic range[1] and 10-bit D-Log[1] color profile bring out rich tones and true-to-life colors, whether at dusk, by the seaside, or in other low-light environments. With this improved straight-out-of-camera quality, portrait shots deliver healthier and more refined skin tones. It also achieves superior performance when capturing images in high-contrast lighting conditions. With a dedicated Zoom button, creators can switch between 1x and 2x lossless zoom[1] with one tap. Ultra HD slow-motion footage can also be recorded in 4K/240fps[1].

Smart Capture, Standout Shots

Osmo Pocket 4's three-axis stabilization enables creators to film steady, high-quality vlogs and livestreams while walking. It features multiple gimbal modes for even smoother, silkier camera movements. With ActiveTrack 7.0[1], subjects can be tracked even at 4x zoom. Tracking modes, such as Spotlight Follow and Dynamic Framing, make capturing cinematic single-handed shots effortless.

Intelligent AutoFocus keeps subjects sharp. When "Subject Lock Tracking"[1] is enabled, the camera automatically locks onto and tracks a selected subject. A new subject can be swapped with a simple tap on the screen. Alternatively, the "Registered Subject Priority"[1] can be used to prioritize focusing on a pre-registered subject. Quick Shots can also be captured via gesture control[1]. For example, showing your palm (Palm Gesture) toggles ActiveTrack[1], while flashing a peace sign ("V" Gesture) takes a photo or starts and stops recording.

More Intuitive and User-Friendly

The Osmo Pocket 4 enhances the user experience with several new intuitive features designed to streamline the creative process. To start recording, creators can simply rotate the screen. Below the screen are two new buttons. One is a dedicated Zoom button that can switch between 1x to 2x zoom[1], or jump to 4x zoom. The other is a custom preset button that can be customized with the creator's preferred settings. The new 5D joystick allows creators to move the camera backwards, recenter the gimbal, and flip the camera. With 107GB of built-in storage, creators can shoot more footage and easily transfer up to 800MB/s[1] of footage without a memory card.

More ways to create with the Osmo Pocket 4 include:

Slow Shutter Video: In Video mode, shutter speeds can be adjusted to create motion blur, capturing movement trails and the passage of time for a unique visual experience.

In Video mode, shutter speeds can be adjusted to create motion blur, capturing movement trails and the passage of time for a unique visual experience. Film Tone [1] : Choose from a range of film tones to easily recreate classic styles and capture master-grade tones.

Choose from a range of film tones to easily recreate classic styles and capture master-grade tones. In-Camera Beaut ify [1] : Fine-tune skin smoothness, brightness, and tone for a natural look in both selfies and group shots.

Fine-tune skin smoothness, brightness, and tone for a natural look in both selfies and group shots. Attachable Fill Light [1] : Adds natural, soft lighting to enhance low-light or backlit scenes, with three brightness and temperature settings.

Adds natural, soft lighting to enhance low-light or backlit scenes, with three brightness and temperature settings. Extended Runtime & Fast Charging: Recharge from 0 to 80% in just 18 minutes[1] for up to three hours of shooting. When fully charged, it can record up to 240 minutes of 1080p/24fps footage[1].

Compatible with OsmoAudio Ecosystem

The Osmo Pocket 4 captures clear vocals while recording ambient sounds through its built-in microphone array. It also supports direct connection to DJI Mic transmitters, enabling a 4-channel audio recording. Supported DJI Mic transmitters include Mic 2, Mic 3, and Mic Mini (each sold separately or included in select combos).

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo Pocket 4. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other DJI Care Refresh services include an official warranty, international warranty service, and free shipping. For a complete list of details, please visit: www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/osmo-pocket-4

Images and assets can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/4b34rUc

[1] Only supported by certain camera modes. All data was tested in controlled conditions. For more details, please refer to the official DJI website.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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SOURCE DJI