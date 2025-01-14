New DJI Flip is DJI's first drone to feature foldable, full-coverage propeller guards for ultimate flight safety

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announces DJI Flip, a new series of all-in-one vlog camera drones. At less than 249g[1], this compact drone features foldable full-coverage propeller guards[1], ensuring ultra-safe and reliable flying. Photographers can capture impressive 48MP photos and 4K videos with the drone's 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with one tap of a button. Being fully equipped with comprehensive protection at all times, even beginner pilots can confidently navigate the skies with DJI Flip.

DJI Launches All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone with DJI Flip

"Building on the success of our consumer camera drones, we are introducing DJI Flip to combine the simplicity of the DJI Neo with the stunning photo capabilities of the DJI Mini to make both aerial photography and close-up portraits accessible for everyone," said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. "DJI Flip combines creative tools like AI subject tracking[1] and intelligent shooting modes[1] with safety features like our latest foldable propeller guards and automatic braking, making it easier than ever for people to capture stunning aerial footage no matter their level of photography or drone expertise."

Ultra Safe and Reliable Flights

DJI Flip makes flying safe and reliable thanks to its foldable, full-coverage guard that wraps the propellers to avoid injury or damage to the drone. Made of lightweight and strong carbon fiber string, the guard's support structure is only 1/60 the weight of guards made with traditional polycarbonate material while maintaining the same stiffness and durability to ensure safe flights.

Intelligent One-Tap Aerial Photography

DJI Flip makes flying simple, requiring no special training in most countries and regions. This palm-sized drone is lightweight and compact, making it an ideal travel companion for capturing any adventure. Whether hiking through forests or climbing steep peaks, DJI Flip makes flying simple. With one tap of the mode button, photographers can select from six intelligent shooting modes to capture impressive footage. AI Subject Tracking[1] can also be enabled to keep a subject in the frame. Six intelligent shooting modes include Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, Helix, and Boomerang.

Strong Camera with Smart Enhancements

DJI Flip can capture high-dynamic 48MP photos with more highlight and shadow details. The camera is powered by a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor featuring Dual Native ISO Fusion, f/1.7 aperture, and 2.4μm 4-in-1 pixels. It can also capture photos with up to 4x zoom. Intricate details can be preserved with next-gen SmartPhoto[1], which combines HDR imaging, scene recognition, and more for images that pop.

DJI Flip records HDR video at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, promising footage with true-to-life quality. It also supports slow-motion recording at 4K/100fps and 10-bit D-Log M color mode. A 4:3-aspect-ratio CMOS sensor provides enough space for vertical crops while maintaining a 2.7k resolution, optimized for smartphone viewing and social media without any cropping needed.

DJI's intelligent shooting features easily produce professional-grade work:

MasterShots: Allows DJI Flip to automatically perform diverse camera movements, shooting multiple clips and editing them with music, cuts, and effects for fast and simplified cinematic footage.

Allows DJI Flip to automatically perform diverse camera movements, shooting multiple clips and editing them with music, cuts, and effects for fast and simplified cinematic footage. Hyperlapse: Select from four options, including Free, Circle, Course Lock, and Waypoint to capture timelapse footage at up to 4K horizontally or 2.7K vertically.

Select from four options, including Free, Circle, Course Lock, and Waypoint to capture timelapse footage at up to horizontally or vertically. FocusTrack: Find creative ways to follow your subject with FocusTrack. The suite includes ActiveTrack 4.0, Spotlight 2.0, and Point of Interest 3.0, three powerful storytelling tools.

Find creative ways to follow your subject with FocusTrack. The suite includes ActiveTrack 4.0, Spotlight 2.0, and Point of Interest 3.0, three powerful storytelling tools. Panorama: Supports shooting 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramic photos to capture magnificent landscapes.

Other Standout Features

31-minute Max Flight Time [1] : DJI Flip's Intelligent Flight Battery delivers up to 31 minutes of flight time, ensuring seamless creation without battery concerns.

DJI Flip's Intelligent Flight Battery delivers up to 31 minutes of flight time, ensuring seamless creation without battery concerns. Automatic Braking [1] : DJI Flip's 3D Infrared Sensing System support automatic braking for enhanced safety, even at night.

DJI Flip's 3D Infrared Sensing System support automatic braking for enhanced safety, even at night. Next Level Video Transmission: When paired with the DJI RC-N3 or RC 2 remote controller, DJI O4 video transmission supports up to 13 km [1] of 1080p/60fps video transmission and has excellent anti-interference capabilities, allowing you to explore vast landscapes with clarity.

When paired with the DJI RC-N3 or RC 2 remote controller, DJI O4 video transmission supports up to 13 km of 1080p/60fps video transmission and has excellent anti-interference capabilities, allowing you to explore vast landscapes with clarity. Fast Charging and Data Transfers [1] : The DJI Flip Parallel Charging Hub charges two batteries simultaneously [1] , significantly reducing charging time. With the DJI Fly app, footage can be transferred at speeds up to 30MB/s.

The DJI Flip Parallel Charging Hub charges two batteries simultaneously , significantly reducing charging time. With the DJI Fly app, footage can be transferred at speeds up to 30MB/s. Fly With or Without Remote Controller: The DJI Flip can be operated with the DJI RC-N3 or RC 2 remote controllers. It can also operate with the DJI Fly app or Voice Control [1] for hands-free flying. When connected to your phone, it can capture audio and intelligently reduce noise, automatically filtering out propeller noise

Price and Availability

DJI Flip is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in the following configurations:

DJI Flip retails for $439

DJI Flip (DJI RC 2) retails for $639

DJI Flip Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) retails for $779

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for DJI Flip. The replacement service covers accidental damage, including flyaway, collisions and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to four replacements in two years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official Warranty and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh.

For more information, please refer to https://www.dji.com/flip.

[1] All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to the product page on the official DJI website.

SOURCE DJI