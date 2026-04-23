Creators now have an accessible option for filming high-quality aerial photography while flying safely with omnidirectional obstacle sensing.

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches the Lito series. Designed for aspiring creators exploring aerial photography for the first time, this new lineup of entry-level aerial camera drones makes high-altitude aerial photography accessible and beginner-friendly from day one. With its affordable price point and well-rounded features, the Lito X1 and Lito 1 strike the perfect balance between high performance and value. It's an ideal camera drone for young newcomers to aerial photography who want to capture campus life, outdoor adventures, and creative moments without compromise.

DJI Launches Beginner-Friendly Camera Drone Series with Lito X1 and Lito 1

Leading the range, the premium Lito X1 features a 1/1.3" CMOS sensor with 48MP effective pixels for lifelike detail capture. It's equipped with advanced 5-lux omnidirectional obstacle sensing and forward-facing LiDAR for enhanced precision—ensuring safer flight in complex environments. The intelligent filming tools, such as ActiveTrack, QuickShots, MasterShots, Hyperlapse, and Panorama, lower the learning curve and ensure professional results from a creator's first takeoff. Meanwhile, the Lito 1 offers a 1/2" CMOS 48MP sensor and comprehensive 5-lux omnidirectional obstacle sensing, bringing safety and tracking capabilities to an even more accessible package.

Smarter Sensing for Safer Flying

The Lito Series features a multi-layered safety system designed with beginners in mind. The built-in omnidirectional vision system actively avoids obstacles like cliffs, and walls, allowing creators to focus on the joy of flying from takeoff to landing. The premium Lito X1 takes this a step further, enhanced with forward-facing LiDAR for highly precise perception in complex environments.

Captures Crisp Imaging, Rich in Detail

The Lito Series makes it possible to capture stunning visuals – from rich daytime details to clean, low-noise nightscapes. Lito 1 is equipped with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor and an f/1.8 aperture to capture up to 8K-resolution photos and 4K-resolution video, retaining crisp detail even when zoomed or cropped. The premium Lito X1 uplevels the camera with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and an f/1.7 aperture, supporting HDR video recordings with up to 14 stops of dynamic range and 10-Bit D-Log M.

Get High-Quality Shots with ActiveTrack and Smart Modes

The Lito Series delivers stable subject tracking via ActiveTrack, even at speeds up to 12 m/s. Combined with QuickShots, MasterShots, Hyperlapse, and Panorama modes, beginners can automatically execute complex camera moves and capture high-quality footage with ease.

Fly Farther with a Stable View

The Lito Series offers up to 36 minutes of flight time with the standard Intelligent Flight Battery. It also features wind resistance up to 10.7 m/s, allowing the camera drone to hover and fly stably in windy conditions.

Create with Ease and Efficiency

With QuickTransfer, files can be transferred up to 50 MB/s via Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the premium Lito X1 includes 42GB of internal storage.

Price and Availability

DJI Lito 1 and DJI Lito X1 are available for order starting today through store.dji.com and authorized retailers. Pricing and configurations are as follows:

DJI Lito 1

DJI Lito 1 retails for 339 EUR

DJI Lito 1 Fly More Combo (DJI RC-N3) retails for 479 EUR

DJI Lito X1

DJI Lito X1 retails for 419 EUR

DJI Lito X1 Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) retails for 579 EUR

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for DJI Lito 1. The replacement service covers accidental damage, including flyaway, collisions and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to four replacements in two years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official Warranty and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

For more information, please refer to:

https://www.dji.com/lito-x1

https://www.dji.com/lito-1

1 All data was measured using a production model of the DJI Lito 1 and DJI Lito X1 in a controlled environment; actual experience may vary. For more information, please refer to https://www.dji.com/lito-x1 and https://www.dji.com/lito-1.

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