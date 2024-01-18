DJI Launches Its First Intelligent 3D Model Editing Software DJI Modify

Makes repairing common 3D model defects simple and efficient 

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today introduced DJI Modify, the company's first intelligent 3D model editing software. This complementary solution pairs seamlessly with DJI's enterprise drones and 3D modeling and mapping software, DJI Terra, forming a comprehensive solution for aerial surveying, modeling, and model editing, to meet the operational needs for surveying, transportation, and emergency response such as firefighting.

"Complex model processing work has been a challenge for the aerial survey industry for a long time. As DJI's first intelligent 3D model editing software, DJI Modify has completed the last piece of the puzzle in DJI's entire enterprise solution from data collection, data processing, to model editing," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "We believe this will lead the editing of live 3D models to a more intelligent new realm, empowering surveyors, transportation operators, and first responders to improve their workflow."

Seamless Workflow with DJI Terra

DJI Modify works seamlessly with DJI Terra, creating a smooth end-to-end solution from modeling to model editing. With one click, DJI Modify can be launched in any DJI Terra 3D modeling project. Once DJI Modify has been enabled, DJI Terra files for model editing are automatically generated, including pre-identified objects and pre-processing of the model. It's just like Photoshop for photo editing, which makes repairing common 3D model defects seamless and efficient. Currently, DJI Modify will only support repairing models built by DJI Terra.

Efficient 3D Model Editing

With an intuitive interface, DJI Modify's intelligent editing tools are easy to use and do not require complex settings. Model files can be quickly imported and exported as ply, obj, and b3dm, etc., making them compatible with DJI Terra and other third-party software. In the future, processed models can be shared to the cloud[1]for online viewing and sharing via links without software installation.

DJI Modify's intelligent auto-repair editing supports flattening, editing textures, repairing water surfaces, removing floating parts, and filling holes. Edits can be made using the one-click repairs or manually by selecting custom polygons, areas, or meshes. The software's smoother model display technology allows high- and low-quality models to be viewed and edited in a single interface. Changes made can be synchronized across both models and previewed immediately, allowing users to address model editing issues quickly and effortlessly.

Availability

The official price of DJI Modify will be USD 1580 (tax-exclusive). For more information, please visit our official website: https://enterprise.dji.com/modify.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before. 

[1] Plan to be officially launched in overseas markets in Q2 of this year

