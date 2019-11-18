DJI Mavic Mini Drone - Now in Stock at B&H Photo

Key Features

12MP/2.7K Quad HD 3-Axis Gimbal Camera

Up to 30 Minutes of Flight Time

Stream HD Video From up to 2.5 Miles

Remote Controller Included

Even though it's small in stature, the DJI Mavic Mini Drone punches well above its weight class. For starters, it features a 3-axis gimbal-stabilized camera that shoots smooth 2.7K video and captures 12MP stills. To support this powerful setup, DJI included a bevy of Hollywood-esque shooting modes. The first is the company's patented QuickShots feature. A signature mode in DJI's most sophisticated drones, QuickShots allow pilots to capture unique, complex shots through camera-based subject tracking and pre-programmed flight patterns. A new CineSmooth mode is also available, which regulates the Mini's speed and movements to achieve extra smooth shots—something you need when flying in tight spaces or when performing complicated maneuvers. These modes and more can be accessed easily through DJI's new Fly app, which is designed to make capturing and sharing images easy and intuitive.

The DJI Mavic Mini is also available as a Fly More Combo

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512649-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000123_01_mavic_mini_fly_more.html

The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo configuration of the Mavic Mini is designed for the drone enthusiast and professional that wants to go out in the field with enough gear for longer shoots. Compared to the stock Mavic Mini, the Fly More Combo gives you two additional batteries, two extra pairs of propellers, an extra micro-USB cable, and a dozen extra spare screws for any on-site repairs. This combo also includes accessories the stock Mavic Mini doesn't have, such as a 360° propeller guard, 2-way charging hub, 18W USB charger, and a carry bag.

DJI Mavic Mini Drone | First Look https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsjKY_NxX1M

