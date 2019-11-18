DJI Mavic Mini Drone - Now in Stock at B&H Photo
The DJI Mavic Mini, the newest member of DJI's celebrated Mavic series, is now in stock at B&H. Just in time to be the perfect holiday gift!
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJI Mavic Mini is a compact drone that offers professional-quality results with no restrictions. Thanks to its small size, the Mavic Mini can fly where larger drones are legally not permitted, the Mini's small footprint frees it from restrictions. Certain drones that fall into higher weight categories require government registration and, in some cases, a pilot's license to operate legally. But, because the Mini is so small, it doesn't require either. This means that pilots in countries like the U.S. and Canada are allowed to fly the Mavic Mini without having to adhere to special restrictions.
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512648-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000120_01_mavic_mini.html
Key Features
- 12MP/2.7K Quad HD 3-Axis Gimbal Camera
- Up to 30 Minutes of Flight Time
- Stream HD Video From up to 2.5 Miles
- Remote Controller Included
Even though it's small in stature, the DJI Mavic Mini Drone punches well above its weight class. For starters, it features a 3-axis gimbal-stabilized camera that shoots smooth 2.7K video and captures 12MP stills. To support this powerful setup, DJI included a bevy of Hollywood-esque shooting modes. The first is the company's patented QuickShots feature. A signature mode in DJI's most sophisticated drones, QuickShots allow pilots to capture unique, complex shots through camera-based subject tracking and pre-programmed flight patterns. A new CineSmooth mode is also available, which regulates the Mini's speed and movements to achieve extra smooth shots—something you need when flying in tight spaces or when performing complicated maneuvers. These modes and more can be accessed easily through DJI's new Fly app, which is designed to make capturing and sharing images easy and intuitive.
The DJI Mavic Mini is also available as a Fly More Combo
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512649-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000123_01_mavic_mini_fly_more.html
The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo configuration of the Mavic Mini is designed for the drone enthusiast and professional that wants to go out in the field with enough gear for longer shoots. Compared to the stock Mavic Mini, the Fly More Combo gives you two additional batteries, two extra pairs of propellers, an extra micro-USB cable, and a dozen extra spare screws for any on-site repairs. This combo also includes accessories the stock Mavic Mini doesn't have, such as a 360° propeller guard, 2-way charging hub, 18W USB charger, and a carry bag.
DJI Mavic Mini Drone | First Look https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsjKY_NxX1M
