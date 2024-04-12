DJI Presents Best-In-Class Creator Tools at the 2024 NAB Show

The Leading Drone and Camera Solution Innovator Displays Its Innovative Range of Products for Imaging that Never Stops

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, is returning to NAB, showcasing its comprehensive range of aerial, handheld, cinematography, and enterprise solutions. DJI's commitment to innovation and creativity will be on display from April 14-17, and attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience our world-renowned product lineup, engage in hands-on demos, participate in interactive workshops, and be among the first to interact with our latest releases. Visitors will witness firsthand how our technologies empower individuals and industries alike to push the boundaries of imaging excellence, because with DJI Imaging Never Stops.

DJI is presenting best-in-class creator tools at the 2024 NAB Show. Come and meet us at #C6116 Central Hall in Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14 to 17.

"We're thrilled to be part of the NAB Show to reaffirm our goal to empower professionals worldwide to revolutionize their work through innovative technology solutions," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Communication at DJI. "This event is a perfect opportunity to showcase how the DJI ecosystem is not just transforming cinematography, but numerous other industries as well."

Discover Newly Released Products

The DJI PRO line was recently expanded with the introduction of the RS 4, RS 4 Pro and the DJI Focus Pro. Additionally, Avata 2, the latest iteration of our FPV experience drone, was announced yesterday. NAB will be the first opportunity to view and interact with these newly launched products in person.

Experience the World's Ultimate PRO Technology

Attendees visiting the DJI booth at this year's NAB Show will be immersed in the latest advancements in filmmaking technology with hands-on access to our industry-leading professional lineup. From the groundbreaking Ronin 4D to the versatile Inspire 3, the DJI Transmission, and the compact yet powerful RS 3 Mini, filmmakers will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how DJI PRO tools are revolutionizing imaging solutions. Guests will also have the opportunity to see the newest additions to our PRO lineup, the RS 4, the RS 4 Pro, and the DJI Focus Pro, and test the new products in a real-life scenario in the professional-grade film set that will be on site.

With features tailored to meet the evolving needs of filmmakers, our PRO tools empower creators to unleash their creativity like never before and experience the seamless compatibility and integration with the DJI PRO ecosystem, showcasing how every component works together to elevate the filmmaking process. DJI PRO provides the essential tools needed to transform creative visions into cinematic reality.

See How DJI Enables Everyone to Be a Creator

NAB will showcase how DJI is leading the world in visual storytelling and how its versatile product line provides solutions for every type of creator. Also on display are products for a large variety of consumer applications, such as the world's first three-optical-camera drone, the Mavic 3 Pro; the advanced all-round drone with dual cameras, Air 3; the sub-249-gram, ideal user-friendly but high-quality Mini 4 Pro drone; the soon-to-be-launched portable power station which is designed to empower DJI drone ecosystem and ensure users stay powered up, DJI Power 1000; the versatile pocket-sized gimbal camera with 1-inch CMOS sensor, Osmo Pocket 3; the ultimate action camera for adventure enthusiasts with excellent image quality, Osmo Action 4; and additionally, the ready-to-use pro audio recording solution, DJI Mic 2.

One of the highlights of DJI's booth will be a specially-designed 27m3 area where users can try out first-person-view (FPV) flying with the latest DJI Avata 2 and DJI Goggles 3. This allows them to move through an obstacle course and feel Avata 2's astonishing performance, agility, and ease of control for the ultimate immersive flight experience.

Explore DJI Enterprise Solutions

Beyond professional cinematography, DJI's industrial-grade drones have helped everyday heroes save lives and improve worker safety across industries around the world. From public safety and construction to conservation and asset management, our enterprise hardware and software solutions play an integral role in enabling these sectors to carry out their aerial missions more efficiently, safely, and reliably. Visitors will discover firsthand how products like the Mavic 3 Enterprise Series, the Matrice 30, and Matrice 350 provide tailor-made solutions for a diverse range of use cases, showcasing how DJI empowers these industries to perform vital, life-saving, and impactful work.

Learn, Create, and Share

In order to learn, create and share, DJI will host a series of workshops from filmmaking experts and DJI's own team of product managers at the NAB Show. Presentations from esteemed creators Jeven Dovey, Adam Mason, Josh Yeo of MAKE. ART. NOW., Matti Haapoja, MikeVisuals, and Joey Helms will share their expert insights into how DJI's suite of creative tools bolster visual storytelling.

See You at NAB Show

NAB Show will open its doors at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14-17, 2024. Visitors can find DJI at Central Hall, Booth Number #C6116.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

