DJI Agras T50 and T25 Expand Aerial Crop Protection Capabilities

New DJI Agricultural Drones Launch Globally with Upgraded SmartFarm App

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announced the international launch of the Agras T50 and Agras T25 drones. Building on the popular Agras drone line, the T50 offers unmatched efficiency for larger-scale growing operations, while the lightweight T25 is designed to be more portable for smaller fields. Both drones are compatible with the upgraded SmartFarm app which offers powerful features for comprehensive aerial application management.

DJI Agras T50 and T25

"As a global leader in agriculture technology, we aim to push precision agriculture forward with the latest DJI Agras drones for spraying and spreading. To date, over 980 million acres worldwide across over 100 countries and regions have been treated by DJI Agriculture drones," said Yuan Zhang, Head of Global Sales at DJI Agriculture. "With our proven solutions for crop protection, family farmers and large-scale growers can improve yields, reduce chemical usage, and cut costs, while minimizing environmental impact."

Better Growth with the Agras T50

The Agras T50 is a flagship of efficiency and stability, born from a deep understanding of the demands of large-scale farming. It inherits a coaxial dual-rotor design and 54-inch propellers for next-level stability when carrying 40kg spraying or 50kg spreading payloads, which enables efficient spraying of up to 50 acres (21 hectares) per hour1. T50's dual atomization spraying system, with an increased flow rate of up to 16 liters per minute with two sprinklers and adjustable-sized spray droplets, is ideal for a variety of applications from fields to orchards. Easily converted to its spreading configuration, the T50 can carry 50 kg of dry granules and spread at a flow rate of up to 108 kg/min1 or 1.5 tonnes per hour1. This combination of power, precision, and versatility sets T50 apart as a top choice in agricultural drones, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern farming.

Breakthroughs in Connectivity and Stability

T50 features an upgraded four-antenna O3 Transmission system, extending the remote controller-drone connection up to 2 km1. For operations over mountains and other complex environments, users can deploy a DJI Relay to extend transmission range and stability for improved operation safety.

Dual Radar and Dual Binocular Vision for Obstacle Bypassing and Terrain Following

T50 features dual Active Phased Array Radars and binocular vision sensors. These work together to accurately reconstruct the T50's surroundings and detect nearby obstacles, for intelligent obstacle sensing and bypassing, and Terrain Following over slopes.

Four Sprinkler Kit

T50 can be equipped with an additional pair of centrifugal sprinklers, increasing flow rate to 24 liters per minute. This benefits tasks like orchard spraying that require a higher flow rate to penetrate dense canopies and treat the fronts and backs of leaves.

9-Minute Fast Charging

T50 is powered by a DB1560 Intelligent Flight Battery, with a capacity of up to 30 Ah and 1500 charge cycles1. The D12000iEP Multifunctional Inverter Generator paired with the Air-Cooled Heat Sink enables 9-minutes1 fast charging, allowing for continuous operations with a pair of batteries.

Agras T25 - Precision Agriculture in a Portable Package

The Agras T25 packs all the advanced features of the T50 into a smaller, portable design. It can carry a 20kg spraying or 25kg spreading payload and includes the T50's top features like multidirectional obstacle avoidance, Terrain Following, ultra-fast battery charging, one-tap takeoffs, and automatic operations. This makes it perfect for solo use in small to medium-sized farms.

DJI SmartFarm - Essential Agras Assistant

The DJI SmartFarm app streamlines daily drone operations for crop protection and plot management with enhanced data visualization and reporting, a dynamic device management dashboard, and easy access to after sales support and learning resources on DJI Academy.

Availability

The Agras T50 and T25 can now be reserved starting April 25. Interested buyers can get pricing from local authorized DJI Agriculture dealers . Learn more: ag.dji.com/t50 and ag.dji.com/t25 .

1 All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website: ag.dji.com

For more information, visit our:

Website: ag.dji.com

Facebook: facebook.com/DJIAgriculture

Twitter: twitter.com/DJIAgriculture

YouTube: youtube.com/@DJIAgriculture

Instagram: instagram.com/dji.agras

SOURCE DJI