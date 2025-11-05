DJI Unveils Osmo Mobile 8 Smartphone Gimbal with Advanced Tracking; Preorder and More Info at B&H

The DJI Osmo Mobile 8 is an updated smartphone gimbal capable of 360° panning and native tracking with an integrated extension rod and wireless audio.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is sharing the DJI announcement of the latest entry in the popular Osmo smartphone gimbal series, the DJI Osmo Mobile 8, which is capable of 360° pan rotation, equipped with ten hours of battery life, and utilizes more advanced subject tracking than previous models. Many of the new features, including the upgraded human and pet tracking, gesture control, wireless audio support, and dynamic fill lighting, are enabled by its Multifunctional Module, a small accessory that attaches to the side of the phone clamp and comes included with the Osmo Mobile 8. This Module is also sold separately if users would like to add it to an Osmo Mobile 7.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Smartphone Gimbal is the latest entry in the popular Osmo smartphone gimbal series, the Osmo Mobile 8, which is capable of 360° pan rotation, equipped with ten hours of battery life, and utilizes more advanced subject tracking than previous models.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Smartphone Gimbal with Advanced Tracking

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1917683-REG/dji_cp_os_00000492_03_osmo_mobile_8.html

Key Features

Extendable Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Auto-Track Humans/Pets

Magnetic Phone Clamp, Robust Motors

10.6 oz Load Capacity, 10-Hour Battery

Built-In Tripod and Extension Rod

ActiveTrack 7.0, Follow, Dual Lens Boost

Supports Smartphones up to 3.3" Wide

Intelligent Features with DJI Mimo App

Supports Phone Charging via USB-C

Direct Smartphone & DJI Mic Pairing

With the Multifunctional Module, subject tracking works in a phone's native camera app, as well as other third-party camera apps. The Module also unlocks gesture control, which includes gestures for taking a photo, starting or stopping a recording, and making framing adjustments. Additionally, the Module acts as a receiver for up to two DJI Mic 3, Mic 2, or Mic Mini transmitters, and has a fill light with eight brightness levels and an adjustable color temperature.

Gimbal hardware improvements include the ability to do full 360° horizontal pans at up to 120°/s, as well as a built-in extension rod that telescopes out 8.5", a handy tool for high- or low-angle shots. The Mobile 8's magnetic clamp works with phones up to 3.3" wide and weighing up to 300g. The new counterweight mounting holes on the back of the Mobile 8 will come in handy for particularly heavy phones or ones with large accessories. The Mobile 8 also has a USB-C output for charging phones, and the whole gimbal weighs only 370g.

Software-wise, expect a dual-lens boost function inside the Mimo app that utilizes both the wide-angle and telephoto lens for increased stabilization, plus an updated version of ActiveTrack 7.0 that can better track subjects over long distances. On top of those features, the Mobile 8 includes classic Osmo intelligent shooting modes like time-lapse, hyper-lapse, three different panorama styles, and more. Additionally, the Mimo app enables AI-powered editing and gimbal control from an Apple Watch.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Smartphone Gimbal – Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/dji-unveils-osmo-mobile-8-smartphone-gimbal-with-advanced-tracking

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 52 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo