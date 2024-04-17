DJI Wins Nine Awards at NAB Show 2024

The DJI RS 4 Pro, Focus Pro, Mavic 3 Pro, Osmo Pocket 3, and Mic 2 Receive Multiple Honors for Innovative Camera and Audio Technology

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has been recognized with multiple awards at NAB Show 2024. The DJI Mavic 3 Pro, Osmo Pocket 3 and Focus Pro were all awarded the NAB Show Product of the Year Award in various categories. Both the RS 4 Pro and the Focus Pro won the Videomaker Best in Show Awards in the Best Gimbal and Best Camera Accessory categories respectively. CineD recognized the Mic 2 and Focus Pro with Best-of-Show Awards. The Focus Pro received TV Tech's Best-of-Show Award and ProductionHub's 2024 Award of Excellence.

NAB Show is one of the biggest events in the film and broadcasting industry, showcasing the latest advancements in technology and attracting professionals from around the world.

"We are honored to be recognized by such highly esteemed industry professionals," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Communication at DJI. "These awards reflect our continued commitment to innovation and passion for creating solutions that enable creators to execute their visions."

The DJI RS 4 Pro stands as the pinnacle of DJI's stabilizer line, offering an expansive camera platform integrated with the DJI PRO ecosystem, including the DJI Focus Pro lens control system, DJI Transmission, and DJI remote focus and gimbal control system, enabling videographers to unleash their full potential. DJI Focus Pro stands as a groundbreaking independent AMF lens control system comprising four major modules – LiDAR, Motor, Grip, and Hand Unit – the Focus Pro offers cinematographers flexible combinations tailored to diverse shooting demands.

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro is a flagship drone featuring a triple camera system that offers a 43-minute maximum flight time, as well as DJI's signature Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing and 15km HD Video Transmission, unlocking creativity in diverse scenarios. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 leads the industry in portable camera technology, with a newly upgraded one-inch sensor and a three-axis physical mechanical gimbal that ensure remarkable image quality, stability, and unparalleled performance even in low-light conditions. The DJI Mic 2, designed for professional audio recording on-the-go, boasts omnidirectional recording capabilities optimized for vocal clarity, intelligent noise-canceling technology, and the innovative Safety Track feature, ensuring crystal-clear audio in any environment.

To learn more about DJI RS 4 Pro, Focus Pro, Mavic 3 Pro, Osmo Pocket 3, Mic 2, and our other industry-leading products, visit dji.com.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 14-17, 2024 in Las Vegas, is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. More information is available at www.nabshow.com.

