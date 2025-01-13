Djibouti Ports Corridor Road, RapidCanvas, and 4C Solution Partner to Revolutionize Road Infrastructure with AI

DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti , Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Djibouti Ports Corridor Road SA (DPCR SA), RapidCanvas , and 4C Solution have launched the DPCR CorridorVision AI project to transform road infrastructure management using cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This initiative supports Djibouti's National Vision 2035, aiming to establish the country as a vital logistics hub for East Africa and strengthen its role in regional trade.

Djibouti Ports Corridor Road SA (DPCR SA), RapidCanvas, and 4C Solution launch the DPCR CorridorVision AI project to transform road infrastructure management using cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Abdi Ibrahim, CEO of DPCR SA and Rahul Pangam, CEO of RapidCanvas. (PRNewsfoto/RapidCanvas) DPCR SA Logo (PRNewsfoto/DPCR SA)

The DPCR CorridorVision AI project uses the RapidCanvas AI platform to monitor road conditions and detect issues like cracks and potholes in real time, enabling faster maintenance and optimized resource allocation. By adopting a proactive approach, the project ensures safer, more durable routes connecting Djibouti with neighboring countries like Ethiopia, enhancing regional trade and economic stability.

"Partnering on this project represents a significant milestone in our mission to use AI to address infrastructure challenges," said Rahul Pangam, CEO of RapidCanvas. "We aim to empower the teams tackling real-world problems like road infrastructure, delivering technology that enhances efficiency and supports sustainable growth."

Mr. Abdi Ibrahim, CEO of DPCR SA, emphasized, "DPCR CorridorVision AI empowers us with proactive detection, enabling swift, efficient, and cost-effective maintenance responses. This capability secures safer, more resilient corridors that underpin Djibouti's economic connectivity and ensures the uninterrupted flow of goods."

4C Solution, as a key digital transformation partner, plays a crucial role in this project. "Partnering with RapidCanvas, we aim to help more African companies access AI, fostering digital transformation and innovation at scale," stated Mr. Moumin Saleh, CEO of 4C Solution. "Our involvement in DPCR CorridorVision AI demonstrates our commitment to improving efficiency across the region."

Aligned with Vision 2035, this initiative focuses on modernizing infrastructure and strengthening regional connectivity. By employing an AI-driven approach, it streamlines road maintenance and fortifies Djibouti's economic resilience by ensuring dependable transportation links that support trade and regional integration.

About RapidCanvas

RapidCanvas is an AI platform that combines the precision and automation of AI agents with the deep domain knowledge of human experts to deliver reliable and measurable business outcomes. With RapidCanvas, enterprises create custom, high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10X faster at 80% lower cost compared to traditional custom solutions.

RapidCanvas is recognized as a top 5 Data Science and Machine Learning platform by independent research firm G2 for customer satisfaction. RapidCanvas works with industry leaders in manufacturing, retail, and financial services to unlock the full potential of AI.

Visit www.rapidcanvas.ai for more information.

About DPCR SA

Founded in 2017, DPCR SA manages vital road networks linking Djibouti's ports to neighboring countries, reinforcing the nation's role as a regional logistics hub. Learn more at www.dpcr.dj

About 4C Solution

4C Solution is a leading East African digital transformation partner specializing in AI technologies to enhance efficiency in sectors like Ports, Transportation, and Supply Chain. As the African partner for RapidCanvas, 4C Solution is instrumental in delivering innovative digital solutions to support regional growth. Learn more at https://www.4csolution.com/

Contact : Vinay Chaganti, [email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NCUYvGJhGU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594968/DPCR_RapidCanvas.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594966/RapidCanvas_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594967/5108793/DPCR_SA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE RapidCanvas