DJI's First Delivery Drone Takes Flight Globally

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today introduces DJI FlyCart 30 (FC30) to the global market. This delivery drone overcomes traditional transport challenges with its large payload capacity, long operation range, high reliability, and intelligent features. Now delivery, such as mountain transportation, offshore transportation, or emergency rescue transportation, can be performed with more efficiency and flexibility.

FC30 supports Cargo mode and Winch mode DJI DeliveryHub

"From agriculture to construction management and surveying, DJI's industrial-grade drones have transformed industries by improving safety for workers and productivity for businesses," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "We are optimistic that FlyCart 30 will become a trusted solution for aerial delivery, solving complex terrain and terminal transportation problems efficiently, economically, and most importantly, safely from the air."

Long-range heavy payload capacity

FC30 adopts a coaxial four-axis, eight-blade, multi-rotor configuration with carbon fiber propellers and can achieve a 20 m/s maximum flight speed.[1] When in its dual-battery configuration, it can carry a 30 kg payload[2] 16 km[3]. In its emergency single-battery configuration, the payload capacity increases to 40 kg[4] for a distance of 8 km. DJI O3 transmission maintains a stable connection between the drone and remote controllers up to 20 km[5] away. Dual Operator mode allows control to be transferred between two pilots in different locations with a single click.

Ready for multiple environmental scenarios

FC30 maximizes product performance and safety in extreme weather and terrain. FC30 has IP55 protection, can operate in temperatures ranging from -20° to 45° C (-4° to 122° F), and can fly in winds up to 12 m/s.[6] The standard propellers are optimized for altitudes from 0-6,000 m and support flight up to 3,000 m with a 30 kg payload. Self-heating batteries maintain optimal performance even in low temperatures.

Increased operational safety

FC30's built-in redundancies and intelligent safety features help ensure safety throughout operation. Before takeoff, it evaluates flight route viability based on environmental conditions, and ensures pre-takeoff safety through audio-visual prompts and by delaying propeller launch. During flight, the dual active phased array radar and binocular vision systems enable all-weather multidirectional intelligent obstacle sensing, day or night.[7] The built-in ADS-B signal receiver gives timely warning of nearby crewed aircraft. In emergencies, an integrated parachute can deploy at low attitudes and land the drone stably, protecting both people and property.[8]

Flexible configurations for different transportation scenarios

FC30 folds down for easy transport in a standard-sized vehicle. In Cargo mode, payloads are placed in a 70-liter case[9] that features weight and center-of-gravity sensors to improve balance and safety. In Winch mode, payloads are carried by a winch crane for delivery to areas without convenient landing sites. The winch system includes a 20m cable that can manually or automatically retract at 0.8 m/s and can carry 40 kg. AR Projection assists accurate placement of goods by indicating the projected landing point. During flight, FC30 can intelligently adjust its flight attitude, automatically reducing cargo swing.

A full software suite to make drone delivery easy



DJI DeliveryHub systematizes aerial delivery with operation planning, status monitoring, centralized team resource management, and data collection and analysis. It also supports live viewing through the drone's high resolution FPV gimbal camera.

DJI Pilot 2 powers manual flight, and displays real-time flight status, cargo status, and more for safe and efficient operation. In extreme weather or other abnormalities, DJI Pilot 2 alerts operators of risks and supports alternate landing site management.

DJI DeliveryHub and FC30 support integration with external cloud platforms or payloads, enabling adaptation to a wide range of industry-specific applications.

