DJI's Latest AGRAS T20 Drone Makes Agricultural Spraying Easier, Smarter And Safer

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in drone and camera technology, is again transforming farming with its latest agriculture drone, the DJI AGRAS T20. This durable, high-performance and intelligent precision agriculture spraying drone packs impressive features into a modular and portable design, making it accessible and scalable for farmers who are ready to apply digital insights and automated spray technology into their operations. The DJI AGRAS T20 is optimized to work in the most complicated environments and different agricultural lands, from its easy autonomous flight planning and terrain-sensing radar, to its extended flight time, high payload capacity, and off-the-grid power options. The DJI AGRAS T20 is now available for pre-orders in select countries and regions.

Upgraded Spraying System For Improved Accuracy And Efficiency

The DJI AGRAS T20 can carry a maximum payload of 20kg, and the layout of the nozzles have been optimized to achieve a 20% improvement on the uniformity of spray droplets and the effective spray width of 7 meters. The DJI AGRAS T20 is equipped with 8 nozzles and high-volume pumps that can spray at a rate of up to 6 L/min. A highly optimized wind field produces droplets ideal in size and consistency. With the new 4-channel electromagnetic flow meter design, it can monitor and control the four hoses individually, ensuring an efficient flow rate for each nozzle.

Durable Design With Enhanced Safety Features

The DJI AGRAS T20 is equipped with an Omnidirectional Digital Radar system, which is able to detect obstacles from all horizontal directions. It can also automatically circumvent obstacles while flying over various terrains, ensuring a high level of operational safety. With this radar system, the AGRAS T20 can adapt to some of the most challenging environments thanks to its strong resistance to dust and water thanks to an impressive IP67 rating. The DJI AGRAS T20 can also withstand splashes when cleaning the aircraft body with water.

In addition, the DJI AGRAS T20 enable users to set flight and operation parameters easily. With a built-in RTK centimeter-level positioning system and RTK dongles, centimeter-level waypoint recording is enabled, strengthening operations greatly and ensuring precision spraying. It also comes with a real-time FPV camera and two searchlights, providing users with comprehensive live views even during low-light operations.

Improved Portability, Easy To Operate

With a robust modular design, the DJI AGRAS T20 folds and unfolds in seconds, making it more portable than other agriculture drones. The spray tank and battery are both swappable, reducing downtime and increasing workflow significantly. Thanks to a new programmable DJI AGRAS Smart Controller 2.0 and the DJI AGRAS app, the user interface runs smoothly and is incredibly intuitive. In addition, the smart controller comes with an ultra-bright 5.5-inch display, which remains readable even under direct sunlight. It also supports external battery packs and can last twice as long as other remote controllers, perfect for lengthy or heavy workloads.

A Comprehensive Agriculture Solution

With a comprehensive suite of DJI agriculture solutions, operating in broadacre farmlands, orchards, or grasslands, has become a lot easier. The DJI agricultural solution packages are designed to monitor crop health and generate variable treatment procedures. By using the P4 Multispectral, operators can scan target areas and generate multispectral charts that provide actionable insights into crop health and help formulate variable spraying and seeding maps.

Navigating through challenging terrains is now an issue of the past, thanks to the 3D Flight Route Planning solution. By using the Phantom 4 RTK, operators can scan and map target areas, making it easier to identify all aspects of the field. In Orchard mode 3.0, 3D flight routes can be generated based on the shapes of each tree after they are identified. Afterwards, users can conduct efficient spraying with their DJI AGRAS T20.

Price and Availability

The DJI AGRAS T20 is available for pre-orders starting today in select countries and regions. For more details about the product, pricing and availability, visit https://www.dji.com/t20 or contact an authorized DJI reseller. Operators should check local regulations to determine what certifications and approvals are required for the operation of this product in their country or region.

AGRAS T20 intro video: https://youtu.be/hGyLjO7KWeU

Images and assets can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/3pl6WZk

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable, and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation, and many other industries.

For more information, visit our:

Website: www.dji.com

Online Store: store.dji.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DJI

Instagram: www.instagram.com/DJIGlobal

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DJIGlobal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dji

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/DJI

RoboMaster Competition: https://www.robomaster.com

SOURCE DJI

Related Links

store.dji.com/cn

