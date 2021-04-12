DLA Piper advises Orbis Operations in its acquisition by McNally Capital

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Orbis Operations in its recent acquisition by McNally Capital. Orbis Operations is a leading provider of intelligence and national security advisory services, software engineering and cyber services, and situational awareness training to the United States government and its allies, as well as select commercial clients.

"It was a pleasure to bring together our deep understanding of the cybersecurity and national security sectors, our experience advising government contractor clients and our market-leading M&A capabilities to advise Orbis Operations in this complex transaction, which will position our client well for its next stage of growth," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice, who led the firm's deal team.

"We are exceptionally pleased with DLA Piper's representation of Orbis Operations throughout the M&A process. A partner in the truest sense of the word, they worked tirelessly to help us prepare and navigate the process. Their strategic guidance and extensive experience with transactions in the Intelligence Community market proved invaluable to accomplishing our goals. The COVID crisis struck early in our preparations to engage potential buyers. Houle and his team's advice and guidance were spot-on throughout the course of this transaction, and the firm's extensive knowledge of the intricacies of government contractor transactions – as well as its sophisticated understanding of the cyber and national security fields – helped ensure a smooth and efficient process," said Matt Perl, CFO of Orbis Operations.

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team advising Orbis Operations included partners Julia Kovacs and Edward Scheideman, and of counsel Ryan Compton and Nicholas Klein (all of Washington, DC), as well as partners Thomas Pilkerton, Jordan Bailowitz, Brett Ingerman, Leeann Kelly-Judd, Benjamin Schuman (all of Baltimore), Brad Jorgensen (Austin) and Cathryn Le Regulski (Northern Virginia); of counsel Christopher Armstrong (Baltimore); and associates Joshua Feldman (Baltimore) and Elias Al-Far (Doha, Qatar).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 11 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice is made up of a cross-disciplinary, cross-border team that works efficiently and creatively to facilitate deals and bring value to government contractor clients. The firm's lawyers have in-depth knowledge of the industry and the issues that arise in government contractor M&A transactions, and they are experienced in representing both public and private, and US and non-US based, government contractors.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper

