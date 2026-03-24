D.Law Continues Momentum with 2026 Super Lawyers Recognitions

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law is proud to announce that six of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists—an honor that reflects both individual excellence and the firm's continued commitment to delivering exceptional legal representation.

Six attorneys recognized as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, reflecting the strength and results that define D.Law.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected distinctions in the legal industry, Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is rigorous, combining independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations across multiple indicators of excellence.

This year, four D.Law team members have been named to the 2026 Super Lawyers list:

Cathe Caraway, Of Counsel

Of Counsel Gregg Lander , Senior Litigation Analyst

, Senior Litigation Analyst Brandon Ruiz , Litigation Practice Manager

, Litigation Practice Manager Adam Sherman, Senior Counsel

In addition, two of D.Law's exceptional legal talents have earned placement on the 2026 Rising Stars list, which recognizes top attorneys who are either under 40 or within their first 10 years of practice:

Amanda Fazio , Associate Attorney

, Associate Attorney Natalie Haritoonian, Senior Counsel

Having six professionals recognized across both lists is a significant milestone for the firm and a testament to the depth and strength of D.Law's litigation team.

"These recognitions are a reflection of the relentless dedication our team brings to every case," said Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney. "At D.Law, we don't just aim to meet client expectations—we strive to exceed them. Seeing our people acknowledged at this level reinforces the standard we hold ourselves to every day."

Each of the honorees has played a critical role in advancing D.Law's mission of redefining what an employment law firm can be. From complex litigation strategy to day-to-day client advocacy, their contributions continue to shape D.Law's reputation as a leader in labor and employment law.

The inclusion of seasoned professionals as well as emerging leaders highlights something equally important—D.Law is not only building success today, but actively investing in the future of the legal profession.

Media Contact: Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.