D.Law Named One of the Top Law Firms in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law, a California employment law firm dedicated to protecting workers' rights, has been named one of the Top Law Firms in Los Angeles County by LA Times Studios for 2026. The recognition comes as the firm continues to grow its team and deepen its presence across California — but for D.Law, the honor means something beyond the accolade itself.

This list is about people, not numbers.

D.Law has been named one of the Top Law Firms in Los Angeles County by LA Times Studios for 2026.

At D.Law, that's not a tagline — it's how the firm operates. Founded by Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan, D.Law has built its reputation on one principle: workers deserve a fair fight, no matter how powerful the employer sitting across the table.

"As proud as I am of this recognition, I'm even more proud of the people behind it," said Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney of D.Law. "Every case, every client, every late night our team puts in is about one thing: making sure workers don't get the short end of the stick. That's what this award reflects — not a ranking, but a standard we hold ourselves to every single day."

Over the past year, D.Law's team has helped employees navigate some of the most challenging and stressful moments of their careers — fighting for accountability in cases involving harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and wage theft. Beyond the courtroom, the firm has invested in its people and internal systems with the goal of delivering not just strong legal results, but a more humane client experience.

The firm's culture is equally deliberate. D.Law has grown into a workplace where staff are supported, recognized, and challenged to do meaningful work — because the belief is simple: a team that feels valued fights harder for the clients it serves.

"This recognition belongs to every person on our team," Davtyan added. "And it belongs to every client who trusted us with something that mattered deeply to them."

With 16 offices across California, D.Law will continue its work advocating for workers throughout Los Angeles County and the state, with a focus on employment law cases involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage and hour violations.

CONTACT : Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.