DMI Wins Two DISA Contracts with a Combined Value of $70 Million

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI and its partner Akira Technologies, Inc. have been awarded two contracts with a combined value of more than $70 million from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The contracts support DISA's Server Line of Business for the planning and delivery of information technology services.

DISA provides information system processing services, server system administration, and related technical services to a diverse and geographically dispersed customer base drawn from Department of Defense (DoD) organizations, including the Joint Commands, all military departments and other government agencies, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information systems across the country.

"DMI is proud to extend our support for DISA, which dates back to 2006. We have robust expertise in server environments and supporting complex IT systems on multiple server platforms, as well as in the integration of diverse architectures," said DMI Defense Senior Vice President, Tony Garcia. "We're excited about the opportunity to support DISA's newly formed Server Line of Business, which was created during DISA's recent transformation into functional areas. This contract win expands our Utah and Alabama footprints, and introduces us in Pennsylvania, providing DMI with increased depth across the DISA ecosystem."

DMI will provide 24/7, year-round support through 2023, including the full range of Server System Administration, Cybersecurity and subject matter expertise including Windows Server, Linux, Solaris, AIX and HP-UX administration support.

About DMI

DMI is a global digital transformation company purpose-built to reinvent business for today's mobile and connected world. At DMI, we take a human-centric, mobile-first approach to help our clients disrupt their markets and evolve their business models. We're a new breed of partner that brings together the innovation and design-thinking of a digital agency with the rapid and iterative delivery of a modern IT services partner. With over 20 offices worldwide, we've been continually recognized by industry analysts as a leader in digital services. Our unique, integrated approach to digital transformation has resulted in dramatic growth, as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and has included all fifteen U.S. Executive Departments.

