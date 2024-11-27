Dmytro Gordon to Discuss the War in Ukraine, Russian Disinformation and Threats to Journalists at a Tues. Dec 3 Coffee & Conversation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dmytro Gordon, Ukraine's most influential journalist with 7 million followers in print and video making his first visit to Washington since the Russian invasion nearly three years ago will join National Press Club President Emily Wilkins in conversation at a National Press Club Headliners Coffee & Conversation on Tuesday, December 3 at 10 a.m.  The seasoned journalists will discuss the war in Ukraine, Russian disinformation, and the continuing threats and intimidation – including imprisonment – by Russia, directed at independent journalists.

Despite not being a Russian citizen, over the summer, a Russian military court in Moscow, sentenced Gordon in absentia to 14 years in prison based on his reporting and public statements. In September 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced that it had discovered that a unit of Russia's FSB, the primary successor agency to the Soviet Union's KGB, had hatched a plan to assassinate Gordon.

