DNA Finland Extends Fiber-Grade Connectivity to Lower-Density MDUs with Harmonic

Harmonic's SeaStar Optical Node Enables Cost-Effective Broadband Service Expansion in Previously Underserved Brownfield MDU Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that DNA Finland, the second largest mobile and fixed broadband operator serving the Finnish market, is expanding multi-gigabit services into lower-density multi-dwelling units (MDUs) with Harmonic's SeaStar™ optical node. The SeaStar node enables DNA Finland to deliver fiber-grade connectivity to brownfield MDU environments that have traditionally been challenging to serve due to permitting complexities and high rewiring costs. By leveraging Harmonic's compact, scalable optical node, DNA Finland can offer competitive, fiber-grade broadband services to the brownfield MDU market, significantly expanding its addressable market beyond the current subscriber base.

"Previously, deploying a dedicated node for every MDU with only a handful of subscribers was cost-prohibitive, making lower-density MDU opportunities economically unviable for us," said Markus Lehtiniemi, access networks design team lead at DNA Finland. "Harmonic's game changing SeaStar node gives us a cost-effective solution to extend high-speed broadband services into the lower-density MDU market we previously could not economically serve. This strengthens our competitive position, establishes a clear market advantage and accelerates business growth."

Harmonic's powerful SeaStar optical node enables DNA Finland to extend multi-gigabit connectivity through a centralized fiber forward architecture that leverages existing in-building coax wiring. The SeaStar node supports up to 16 low-cost optical mini nodes installed at the MDUs via point-to-point fiber connections, which then connect directly to the MDU's existing coax cabling. This helps the operator to reduce infrastructure requirements and lower operational costs while extending reliable high-speed broadband services to more MDUs.

Additionally, the SeaStar node connects seamlessly with Harmonic's Central AI-powered network intelligence and operations service providing DNA Finland with powerful network analytics for real-time network visibility. This enables the proactive resolution of network impairment issues to ensure reliable, consistent broadband service availability.

"DNA Finland's deployment of our SeaStar optical node sets a blueprint for operators looking to overcome the economics of traditional network expansion, enabling them to extend high-quality broadband into MDUs that were previously cost-prohibitive," said Stefan Meier, vice president of broadband sales, Europe at Harmonic. "By combining a compact footprint with scalable performance and operational efficiency, SeaStar allows service providers to unlock new revenue opportunities, improve deployment flexibility and accelerate time to market of new services while maintaining a superior subscriber experience."

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through nearly 46 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Harmonic will showcase the transformative SeaStar node at ANGA COM, May 19-21 in Cologne, Germany in hall 8, stand C35. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at ANGA COM, visit www.harmonicinc.com/events/anga-com. To learn more about the SeaStar node, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/seastar-optical-node.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

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Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.