Harmonic Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Broadband revenue increased 43% year over year, including 78% growth in Rest-of-Market

Company raises full-year outlook to reflect Broadband revenue of $475 million - $495 million

Sale of Video business progressing as planned, expected to close in the second quarter

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2026.

"Our first quarter represents a strong start to the year driven by 43% year over year growth in Broadband revenue, including 78% growth in Rest-of-Market revenue," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Given our continued momentum, robust bookings and record backlog, we are raising our full-year 2026 outlook to reflect Broadband revenue between $475 million to $495 million."

Financial and Business Highlights

Total Company Financial Results

Q1 2026

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue $ 171.8

$ n/a Operating profit

17.7



31.5 Net income per share $ 0.07

$ 0.21



Continuing Operations Financial Results - Broadband

Q1 2026

GAAP

Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue $ 121.7

$ n/a Operating profit (1)

20.4



26.0 Net income per share (1) $ 0.10

$ 0.17

Backlog and deferred revenue of $582.1 million, an increase of 87%, compared to $311.7 million last year

Cash: $109.0 million at April 3, 2026, compared to $124.1 million at December 31, 2025

Repurchased approximately 4.2 million shares of common stock for $43.0 million in Q1

Continuing Operations Business Highlights - Broadband

Commercially deployed our cOS™ solution with 150 customers, serving 45.7 million cable modems, with ongoing expansion across all tier-1 accounts and new customer wins

Rest-of-Market bookings exceeded 50% of total Q1 bookings, reflecting meaningful progress in customer diversification

Secured additional DOCSIS 4.0 customer wins and deployments, with a growing pipeline

Achieved multiple fiber wins, including several international providers, with fiber products representing over 14% of Appliance and Integration revenue during the past year

__________ (1) Includes approximately $2.3 million of stranded costs associated with the Video divestiture for Q1 2026.

Discontinued Operations - Video Business

The results of the Company's Video Business are presented as held-for-sale and discontinued operations in its condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated balance sheets for all periods presented in this press release. As previously announced, on December 8, 2025, the Company entered into a Put Option Agreement to sell its Video business to Leone Media Inc. (d/b/a MediaKind) (the "Buyer") for a purchase price of $145 million in cash (the "Disposition"). The purchase price is subject to a potential adjustment based on the amount, on the date the Disposition is consummated, of net working capital of the Video business, the cash and debt of the entities to be sold in the Disposition, as well as the amount of specified selling expenses. As such, and unless stated otherwise, all results presented in the following table reflect those of continuing operations.

The French employee works council consultation process was completed on March 12, 2026. On March 16, 2026, the Company delivered a notice of intent to exercise the Put Option to the Buyer requesting that Buyer execute that certain Asset Purchase Agreement (the "APA") on March 20, 2026 and both the Buyer and the Company executed the APA on March 20, 2026. The Buyer's and the Company's obligation to complete the Disposition is subject to certain conditions under the APA, including customary regulatory approvals. The APA includes certain representations, warranties, and covenants of the parties thereto, including an agreement of the Company not to compete with the Business for three years following the closing date as set forth in the APA. In addition, the Company and the Buyer have agreed to indemnify each other for certain losses arising under the APA. The APA also provides that either the Buyer or Company have the right to terminate the APA in the event that the closing conditions have not been satisfied by June 8, 2026, subject to automatic extension to September 8, 2026, in the event of certain closing conditions remaining unsatisfied as of the earlier date. The Disposition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Select Financial Information from Continuing Operations - Broadband



GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q1 2025

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q1 2025

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue $ 121.7

$ 98.2

$ 84.9



n/a



n/a



n/a Operating profit (1) $ 20.4

$ 3.8

$ 7.0

$ 26.0

$ 9.6

$ 12.1 Net income per share $ 0.10

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ 0.17

$ 0.06

$ 0.07



Other Financial Information

















Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q1 2025



(Unaudited, in millions) Bookings for the quarter $ 115.9

$ 346.9

$ 72.9 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 582.1

$ 573.8

$ 311.7 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 109.0

$ 124.1

$ 148.7

Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

__________ (1) Includes stranded costs of approximately $2.3 million in Q1 2026, $3.0 million in Q4 2025, and $2.0 million in Q1 2025.

GAAP Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations - Broadband



Q2 2026 GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Low

High Net revenue $ 115

$ 125 Gross margin % (2)

52.0 %



53.0 % Operating profit (3) $ 18

$ 23 Tax rate

33.0 %



33.0 % Net income per share $ 0.10

$ 0.14 Shares (4)

109.1



109.1



2026 GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Low

High Net revenue $ 475

$ 495 Gross margin % (2)

49.9 %



51.3 % Operating profit (3) $ 64

$ 78 Tax rate

33.0 %



33.0 % Net income per share $ 0.36

$ 0.45 Shares (4)

110.0



110.0

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations - Broadband



Q2 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Low

High Gross margin %

52.0 %



53.0 % Gross profit (2) $ 60

$ 66 Operating profit (3) $ 23

$ 28 Tax rate

24.5 %



24.5 % Net income per share $ 0.15

$ 0.19 Shares (4)

109.1



109.1



2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Low

High Gross margin %

50.0 %



51.5 % Gross profit (2) $ 238

$ 255 Operating profit (3) $ 87

$ 101 Tax rate

24.5 %



24.5 % Net income per share $ 0.57

$ 0.67 Shares (4)

110.0



110.0

__________ (1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Includes approximately $0.6 million and $2.3 million of estimated tariff impacts for Q2 and FY 2026, respectively. (3) Includes approximately $2.3 million and $10.0 million of stranded costs associated with the Video divestiture for Q2 and FY 2026, respectively. (4) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $9.91 (Q1 2026 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, May 11, 2026. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc5a3d9e206d54fe09fc0dbcd12efe1cb. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (Nasdaq: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements related to the timing of the pending sale of our Video business and anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to, in no particular order, the following: the possibility that the pending sale of the Video business does not close due to closing conditions not being fulfilled; the pending transaction encounters unanticipated delays or is postponed or cancelled due to a material adverse event or change; anticipated benefits for Harmonic as a result of the pending transaction do not fully materialize; customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable or telco industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband business will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS™ product solutions; dependence on various broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income. This non-recurring adjustment has been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP financial measures, as management believes exclusion of this item provides more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating performance

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

April 3, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,000

$ 124,105 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $362 and $227 as of

April 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

83,499



85,935 Inventories

51,200



47,840 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,182



12,530 Assets held for sale

224,374



223,961 Total current assets

485,255



494,371 Property and equipment, net

24,670



25,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets

12,746



13,687 Goodwill

60,881



60,900 Deferred income taxes, net

102,050



104,043 Other non-current assets

19,704



19,834 Total assets $ 705,306

$ 718,483 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,944

$ 2,944 Accounts payable

34,379



23,093 Deferred revenue

30,265



31,519 Operating lease liabilities

6,413



6,433 Other current liabilities

52,908



48,288 Liabilities to be disposed of

87,334



85,671 Total current liabilities

214,243



197,948 Long-term debt

108,403



109,140 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

13,297



14,664 Other non-current liabilities

14,209



13,485 Total liabilities

350,152



335,237 Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 108,478 and

111,186 shares issued and outstanding at April 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively

108



111 Additional paid-in capital

2,475,698



2,466,177 Accumulated deficit

(2,112,344)



(2,076,406) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,308)



(6,636) Total stockholders' equity

355,154



383,246 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 705,306

$ 718,483

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

April 3, 2026

March 28, 2025 Revenue:









Appliance and integration $ 103,759

$ 71,525 SaaS and service

17,936



13,353 Total net revenue

121,695



84,878 Cost of revenue:









Appliance and integration

50,858



32,434 SaaS and service

7,222



5,964 Total cost of revenue

58,080



38,398 Total gross profit

63,615



46,480 Operating expenses:









Research and development

20,881



19,664 Selling, general and administrative

22,285



19,780 Total operating expenses

43,166



39,444 Income from operations

20,449



7,036 Interest expense, net

(1,079)



(1,311) Other income (expense), net

(42)



(621) Income before income taxes

19,328



5,104 Provision for income taxes

8,103



2,735 Income from continuing operations

11,225



2,369 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(3,916)



3,571 Net income $ 7,309

$ 5,940











Net income (loss) per share:









Basic:









Continuing operations $ 0.10

$ 0.02 Discontinued operations

(0.03)



0.03 Basic net income per share $ 0.07

$ 0.05











Diluted:









Continuing operations $ 0.10

$ 0.02 Discontinued operations

(0.03)



0.03 Diluted net income per share $ 0.07

$ 0.05











Weighted average common shares:









Basic

109,708



116,319 Diluted

110,617



117,021

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

April 3, 2026

March 28, 2025 Cash flows from Continuing and Discontinued Operations









Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 7,309

$ 5,940 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation

2,523



2,720 Stock-based compensation

9,811



8,465 Foreign currency remeasurement

1,076



377 Deferred income taxes, net

199



712 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

586



1,793 Other

44



(19) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, net

3,206



79,609 Inventories

(4,713)



2,242 Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,802)



(8,356) Accounts payable

9,233



(8,820) Deferred revenues

7,837



3,151 Other liabilities

(1,619)



(4,209) Net cash provided by operating activities

31,690



83,605 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment

(1,399)



(1,872) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,399)



(1,872) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt

55,000



— Repayment of long-term debt and other borrowings

(55,750)



(500) Repurchase of common stock

(42,951)



(36,079) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

3,089



3,056 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(3,937)



(2,551) Net cash used in financing activities

(44,549)



(36,074) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(836)



1,590 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(15,094)



47,249 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1)

124,461



101,789 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 109,367

$ 149,038











Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,000

$ 148,708 Restricted cash included in other current assets

367



330 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 109,367

$ 149,038

__________ (1) Restricted cash included in other current assets was $356 and $332 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

April 3, 2026

March 28, 2025 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:









Income tax payments, net $ 24

$ 1,138 Interest payments, net $ 879

$ 1,686 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:









Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 383

$ 1,064

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

April 3, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 28, 2025 Geography





















Americas $ 106,430 87 %

$ 85,224 87 %

$ 75,023 88 % EMEA

10,459 9 %



9,781 10 %



8,620 10 % APAC

4,806 4 %



3,230 3 %



1,235 2 % Total $ 121,695 100 %

$ 98,235 100 %

$ 84,878 100 %























Customer





















Top 2 customers (1) $ 71,101 58 %

$ 56,367 57 %

$ 56,503 67 % Rest-of-Market

50,594 42 %



41,868 43 %



28,375 33 % Total $ 121,695 100 %

$ 98,235 100 %

$ 84,878 100 %

__________ (1) Based on largest subscriber footprint

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2026

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Operating

Profit

Total

Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 121,695

$ 63,615

$ 43,166

$ 20,449

$ (1,121)

$ 11,225 Stock-based compensation

—



265



(5,299)



5,564



—



5,564 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



2,004 Total adjustments

—



265



(5,299)



5,564



—



7,568 Non-GAAP $ 121,695

$ 63,880

$ 37,867

$ 26,013

$ (1,121)

$ 18,793 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







52.3 %



35.5 %



16.8 %



(0.9) %



9.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







52.5 %



31.1 %



21.4 %



(0.9) %



15.4 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.10 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.17 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































110,617



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Operating

Profit

Total

Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 98,235

$ 46,180

$ 42,412

$ 3,768

$ (444)

$ 219 Stock-based compensation

—



218



(5,594)



5,812



—



5,812 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



1,186 Total adjustments

—



218



(5,594)



5,812



—



6,998 Non-GAAP $ 98,235

$ 46,398

$ 36,818

$ 9,580

$ (444)

$ 7,217 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







47.0 %



43.2 %



3.8 %



(0.5) %



0.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







47.2 %



37.5 %



9.8 %



(0.5) %



7.3 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.00 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.06 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































112,995

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 28, 2025

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Operating

Profit

Total

Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 84,878

$ 46,480

$ 39,444

$ 7,036

$ (1,932)

$ 2,369 Stock-based compensation

—



260



(4,757)



5,017



—



5,017 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



611 Total adjustments

—



260



(4,757)



5,017



—



5,628 Non-GAAP $ 84,878

$ 46,740

$ 34,687

$ 12,053

$ (1,932)

$ 7,997 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







54.8 %



46.5 %



8.3 %



(2.3) %



2.8 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







55.1 %



40.9 %



14.2 %



(2.3) %



9.4 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.02 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.07 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































117,021





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

April 3, 2026

March 28, 2025

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 11,225

$ (3,916)

$ 7,309

$ 2,369

$ 3,571

$ 5,940 Stock-based compensation

5,564



4,246



9,810



5,017



3,448



8,465 Non-recurring advisory fees

—



3,984



3,984



—



—



— Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

2,004



(220)



1,784



611



(1,629)



(1,018) Total adjustments

7,568



8,010



15,578



5,628



1,819



7,447 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 18,793

$ 4,094

$ 22,887

$ 7,997

$ 5,390

$ 13,387 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

9.2 %



(7.8) %



4.3 %



2.8 %



7.4 %



4.5 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

15.4 %



8.2 %



13.3 %



9.4 %



11.2 %



10.1 %



































Diluted net income (loss) per share:

































GAAP $ 0.10

$ (0.03)

$ 0.07

$ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ 0.05 Non-GAAP $ 0.17

$ 0.04

$ 0.21

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.11



































Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP

110,617



110,617



110,617



117,021



117,021



117,021

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations (Unaudited)(1) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)

Q2 2026 Financial Guidance

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Operating Profit

Net Income GAAP $ 115 to $ 125

$ 60 to $ 66

$ 42 to $ 43

$ 18 to $ 23

$ 11 to $ 15 Stock-based compensation



—









—









(5)









5









5



Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments



—









—









—









—







— to

1 Total adjustments



—









—









(5)









5







5 to

6 Non-GAAP $ 115 to $ 125

$ 60 to $ 66

$ 37 to $ 38

$ 23 to $ 28

$ 16 to $ 21 As a % of revenue (GAAP)













52.0 % to

53.0 %



36.5 % to

34.4 %



15.7 % to

18.4 %



9.6 % to

12.0 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)













52.0 % to

53.0 %



32.2 % to

30.4 %



20.0 % to

22.4 %



13.9 % to

16.8 % Diluted net income per share:

























































GAAP















































$ 0.10 to $ 0.14 Non-GAAP















































$ 0.15 to $ 0.19 Shares used in per share calculation:

























































GAAP and Non-GAAP















































109.1





FY 2026 Financial Guidance

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Operating Profit

Net Income GAAP $ 475 to $ 495

$ 237 to $ 254

$ 173 to $ 176

$ 64 to $ 78

$ 40 to $ 50 Stock-based compensation



—









1









(22)









23









23



Total adjustments



—









1









(22)









23







23 to

23 Non-GAAP $ 475 to $ 495

$ 238 to $ 255

$ 151 to $ 154

$ 87 to $ 101

$ 63 to $ 73 As a % of revenue (GAAP)













49.9 % to

51.3 %



36.4 % to

35.6 %



13.5 % to

15.8 %



8.4 % to

10.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)













50.0 % to

51.5 %



31.8 % to

31.1 %



18.3 % to

20.4 %



13.2 % to

14.8 % Diluted net income per share:

























































GAAP















































$ 0.36 to $ 0.45 Non-GAAP















































$ 0.57 to $ 0.67 Shares used in per share calculation:

























































GAAP and non-GAAP















































110.0

__________ (1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.