Inter Venezuela Taps Harmonic for PON-Based Mobile Backhaul Service to Support 5G Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Inter Venezuela, the largest private Internet service provider in Venezuela, is powering its new nationwide XGS-PON-based mobile backhaul service with Harmonic's cOS™ virtualized core and portfolio of fiber solutions. Harmonic's fiber solutions enable Inter Venezuela to deliver carrier-grade mobile backhaul service as a cost-efficient alternative to traditional dedicated cellular links, unlocking new revenue opportunities as regional mobile network operators prepare for upcoming 5G densification.

"The new XGS-PON mobile backhaul service marks an important step forward supporting the evolution of mobile networks in Venezuela," said Marco Baptista, CEO of Inter Venezuela. "With Harmonic's fiber solution, we can efficiently scale our infrastructure and provide mobile network operators with a flexible backhaul option. This will help them reduce congestion and deliver faster speeds to subscribers with growing data demands."

Inter Venezuela is leveraging Harmonic's cOS virtualized core, Fin 10G SFP+ based OLT and high-density Pier OLT shelf to deliver XGS-PON-based mobile backhaul across both cell sites and aggregation nodes. The Harmonic solutions enable Inter Venezuela to move beyond traditional point-to-point links and deploy demand-based fiber services with surgical precision supporting current 4G services and future 5G requirements. This approach ensures that Inter Venezuela can offer a cost-effective and rapidly deployable backhaul alternative to mobile operators that scales efficiently with mobile network growth.

Harmonic's fiber solutions drive Inter Venezuela's success through a set of critical performance and operational advantages:

Scalable solution architecture ensures seamless service expansion with surgical precision as mobile networks continue to expand.

Harmonic's Pier OLT Shelf and Fin 10G SFP+ Based OLT offer flexible form factors to support diverse site requirements.

Centralized management through Harmonic's cOS core offers continuous visibility, real-time telemetry and analytics across all sites to ensure outstanding subscriber QoE.

Rapid service rollout enables faster time to market for new services.

"We are thrilled to support Inter Venezuela's forward-thinking approach to mobile backhaul that reinforces their position as an innovative service provider in the Latin American market," said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president, global sales at Harmonic. "As service providers continue evolve their networks to offer next-generation fiber broadband services, Harmonic solutions provide the performance and flexibility they need to scale efficiently, optimize resources and drive business success."

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through nearly 46 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Harmonic will showcase its latest fiber innovations at Fiber Connect in booth 719 and at ANGA COM in stand C35. To learn more, visit www.harmonicinc.com/events/fiber-connect and www.harmonicinc.com/events/anga-com and explore Harmonic's fiber broadband solutions at www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Harmonic Inc.