DNSFilter Adds Comprehensive Protection Against Generative AI

News provided by

DNSFilter

13 Dec, 2023, 08:03 ET

New Capability Filters Generative AI to Harden Enterprise Defenses

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter announced today the expansion of its protective DNS software with a new Generative AI category. DNSFilter's enterprise-grade defense provides organizations of all sizes the ability to secure their network against harmful threats such as malware, botnet, and phishing in order to reduce corporate risk.  Enterprise security teams who manage and secure tech infrastructure need to address PII protection, and GenAI tools have introduced a new threat to that guarded corporate information.

As Generative AI rapidly gains traction in the business world, many companies have rushed to implement this emerging technology without a deep understanding of the cybersecurity implications. Threat actors are now taking advantage of this new attack surface.

The DNSFilter team saw the proliferation of GenAI sites first-hand in their network data; there was a 279% increase in GenAI sites accessed on the DNSFilter network between January 2023 and August 2023 when looking only at the top seven GenAI sites of the year (including OpenAI's ChatGPT).

To help address corporate security challenges, DNSFilter scans every domain its customers access to identify zero-day threats and prevent access before malicious actors or malware infiltrate the network. Now, organizations can block generative AI sites at the corporate level to comply with their newly written GenAI policies.

With a dedicated Generative AI category, security teams no longer have to manage and maintain a list of Generative AI applications and manually add to a block list. Users in the education sector can keep Generative AI tools off public and owned networks, helping to combat plagiarism. Similar offerings on the market are only able to block a small percentage of Generative AI-related domains.

Ken Carnesi, CEO and co-founder, DNSFilter, said: "With the growth of AI over the last year, it has become critical that organizations have visibility and control over what Generative AI tools employees are accessing. DNSFilter has a powerful machine learning-based categorization engine, supplemented by third-party feeds, and we are always innovating new ways to use this data to protect our customers. AI is now a top concern within our customer base, and this category is a direct result of our product team listening to their worries and responding. Our Generative AI category gives our customers greater visibility, control, and peace of mind."

About the company:
DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the internet safer and workplaces more productive. In 2022 the threat protection leader blocked 9.1 billion threats, more than any other threat detection software globally. With 70% of attacks involving the Domain Name System (DNS) layer, DNSFilter provides protective DNS powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of seven days earlier, including zero-day attacks.

Over 26 million monthly users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats. DNSFilter's brands include Webshrinker, its next generation web categorization software, and Guardian, a consumer app focused on privacy protection.

SOURCE DNSFilter

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.