DNSFilter Grows Channel Revenue by 40% and Expands Channel Partner Network in 2024

Fostering Channel Partner Growth Through Major Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter today announced a significant expansion of its global channel partner network in 2024, increasing channel-driven ARR by 40% in 2024. This focus on the channel community underscores the company's commitment to driving innovation and meeting the growing demand for fast and reliable protective DNS solutions across global markets.

DNSFilter added 728 new MSP and Reseller partners to its channel ecosystem, an increase of 24% through its strategic value-added distributor accounts, thanks to strategic partnerships with 13 prominent partners in North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America, including Value-Added Distributors and resellers, OEMs and its foundational Managed Service Provider network.

Bob Gagnon, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales, DNSFilter, said: "These distinct partnerships enable DNSFilter to broaden our reach, enhance customer support, and deliver localized expertise that aligns with the unique needs of diverse markets. This announcement follows the seminal launch of our partner program earlier this year and was driven by the increasing focus on the prioritization of securing the DNS security layer as a necessity combined with a strong commitment to partner success."

2024 Highlights:

Recorded year-on-year global partner-sourced sales growth of 40%.

Winner of the Global Infosec Awards 2024 – Protective DNS Category and featured in the 2024 Forbes 60 AI Upstarts Reshaping Tech .

– Protective DNS Category and featured in the 2024 Forbes . CRN recognized DNSFilter's Partner Program as a 5-Star award recipient in the CRN Partner Program Guide.

Rolled out DNSRewards – a new partner incentive program with tiered rewards and joint business planning opportunities that align with DNSFilter's growth objectives.

Integrations with six prominent PSA platforms (Professional Services Automation): ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask, Halo, SyncroMSP, Kaseya BMS, and Pulseway PSA.

(Professional Services Automation): ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask, Halo, SyncroMSP, Kaseya BMS, and Pulseway PSA. Integration with Rewst , now allows MSPs to automate the management of DNS filtering policies and streamline the resolution of support tickets related to blocked domains.

, now allows MSPs to automate the management of DNS filtering policies and streamline the resolution of support tickets related to blocked domains. Augmented our partner-dedicated technical support team, ensuring seamless solution delivery and customer satisfaction.

In 2025, relaunching its MSP Customer Advisor Board (CAB) by invitation to gain valued customer feedback to influence future roadmap items.

Kevin Landt, Vice President of Product, Cybersecurity, Thrive, said: "Partnering with DNSFilter is integral to Thrive's comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. Its innovative approach to DNS-layer security allows us to proactively block threats before they reach our clients' networks, providing unparalleled protection and peace of mind. The real-time insights and ease of integration into our stack have been instrumental in delivering exceptional service and business value to our customers. With DNSFilter, we're not just responding to threats—we're staying ahead of them."

Scott Hagenus, Director, emt, the security-focused entity of Crayon, said: "2024 has been an incredible year for the partnership between Crayon and DNSFilter, exemplifying our shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity excellence. DNSFilter's GTM strategy for APAC has proven both strategic and highly resonant, gaining strong traction across the Crayon Partner ecosystem. Together, we have consistently delivered compelling DNSFilter powered solutions, bolstered by Crayon's exceptional local expertise and commitment to partner success and growth."

For more information about DNSFilter's channel partner program and how to become a partner, visit the DNSFilter website.

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the Internet safer and workplaces more productive by blocking threats at the DNS layer. DNSFilter resolves upwards of 130 billion daily queries. With 79% of attacks using Domain Name System (DNS), DNSFilter provides the world's fastest protective DNS powered by AI, blocking threats an average of 10 days faster than traditional threat feeds. Over 35 million users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats.

