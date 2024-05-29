DNSFilter Joins the WeProtect Global Alliance to Help Protect Children Online

DNS cybersecurity firm on track to block 5X more CSAM than last year

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter announced today that it has joined the WeProtect Global Alliance to help prevent the spread of child sex abuse material (CSAM) online. This partnership will help further WeProtect's mission and work toward creating a safer online environment for children.

The WeProtect Global Alliance was founded to create a cohesive, comprehensive response to the widespread issue of online child sexual abuse and exploitation. It brings together partners from governments, non-profit organizations and the private sector to develop policies and solutions. Research by the Alliance has found that the volume of reported abuse material cases increased by 87% between 2019 and 2023.

As a cybersecurity company, DNSFilter's role encompasses more than just defending against malware and phishing; it extends to protecting the physical and emotional safety of individuals. DNSFilter permanently blocks the CSAM category with no exceptions, underscoring the company's commitment to protecting the safety of the individuals affected by this content.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, DNSFilter has already blocked nearly 1 million requests for CSAM and is on track to block five times as much CSAM content this year as it did in 2023.

Membership of the Alliance will enable DNSFilter to help address this challenge on a wider-scale as well as for its own customers, including larger-scale organizations looking to lock down this section of the internet even more.

Iain Drennan, executive director, WeProtect Global Alliance, said: "The growth of child sexual abuse and exploitation online is not an inevitable consequence of technological advances, it is a preventable problem. Technology has a significant role in providing solutions to the problem and we are delighted DNSFilter has joined the Alliance to share knowledge, collaborate and empower others. DNSFilter joins over 300 other member organizations worldwide from government, civil society and the private sector – together we are a real force for change in keeping children safe online worldwide."

Ken Carnesi, CEO and co-founder, DNSFilter, said: "Blocking CSAM is inherent to what we do at DNSFilter, because online security goes beyond phishing and malware—it includes physical and emotional safety. Our goal is to protect people, not just the machines that they use. We take great pride in our firm stance against CSAM and feel fortunate to ally with such an impactful and passionate organization. We're looking forward to learning from their educational resources and meetings and translating that knowledge into more effective strategies to protect children."

About the company:

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the internet safer and workplaces more productive, by actively blocking an average of 9M threat queries every single day. With 70% of attacks using Domain Name System (DNS), DNSFilter provides the world's fastest protective DNS powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of ten days earlier, including zero-day attacks.

Over 35 million monthly users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats. DNSFilter's brands include Webshrinker, its next generation web categorization software, and Guardian, a consumer app focused on privacy protection.

About WeProtect Global Alliance

WeProtect Global Alliance is a global movement bringing together more than 285 governments, private sector companies and civil society organisations working together to transform the global response to child sexual exploitation and abuse online.

The Alliance is the largest and most diverse global movement dedicated to ending child sexual exploitation and abuse online. It supports and generates political commitment and practical approaches to make the digital world safe and positive for children, preventing sexual abuse and long-term harm.

SOURCE DNSFilter