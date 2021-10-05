DNSFilter Wins 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough and GetApp Leader Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-based web security company DNSFilter announced it has been named the winner of the "Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year" award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

DNSFilter blocks threats in real-time at the DNS level, stopping access to malicious domains. While most DNS filtering solutions rely solely on manually-updated threat feeds, DNSFilter is backed by proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) known as Webshrinker. DNSFilter was named 2021 Category Leader for Cybersecurity software by GetApp. Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. The company also received two new badges from peer-to-peer review site G2, including Fastest Implementation and Leader - Small Business, while maintaining 15 other badges from the previous year.

DNSFilter blocks threats in real-time at the DNS level, stopping access to malicious domains. While most DNS filtering solutions rely solely on manually-updated threat feeds, DNSFilter is backed by proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) known as Webshrinker. Webshrinker categorization, including threat identification, has been trained extensively to identify threats using image scanning, natural-language processing, and comparison to existing threats. Webshrinker catches never-before-seen threats an average of 135 hours before other threat feed providers or aggregate threat tools.

"Enterprises not only expect but demand a complete security and filtering product in a climate where ransomware attacks are cropping up daily. The threats are never finished evolving—meaning true AI-based solutions need to do the heavy lifting when it comes to identifying threats," said Ken Carnesi, CEO and founder of DNSFilter. "Our solution does what it's supposed to do, and we're not done building it. We take feedback from our customers and turn those comments into functionality. This CyberSecurity Breakthrough award serves as strong validation that we are on the right path for our customers who need a solution they can trust."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations.

"Unfortunately, many cybersecurity solutions cannot block threats at the source and don't even take effect until the threat is already downloaded. This means there is a very small window of time, and if the threat isn't caught the moment it's accessed, a person can become a victim of a cyberattack," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "DNSFilter is providing a breakthrough solution to protect their customers and to keep them protected even when a user attempts to access a domain they don't realize is malicious. Congratulations to the DNSFilter team for taking home the 'Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year' award."

Acknowledgments from GetApp and G2

DNSFilter was named GetApp's 2021 Category Leader for Cybersecurity software . Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.

The company also received two new badges from peer-to-peer review site G2 , including Fastest Implementation and Leader - Small Business, while maintaining 15 badges from the previous year.

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is a venture-backed startup that provides edge-layer security via DNS for modern companies no longer tied to a central office. They protect over 15,000 organizations from ransomware, phishing, botnet, and other cybersecurity threats—all while running on the fastest network within the DNS security industry. DNSFilter identifies threats up to 154 hours faster than competitors, and uniquely categorizes more than 76% of domain-based threats, including zero-day threats.

Media Contact:

Jessica Rafaeil

404.936.0191

[email protected]

SOURCE DNSFilter