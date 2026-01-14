Galt's DNTL Hub General & Implant Dentistry Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

The flagship Galt practice has become a trusted destination for families throughout Sacramento County and the Central Valley, offering comprehensive general dentistry alongside advanced implant solutions in a modern, comfort-focused environment.

GALT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNTL Hub General & Implant Dentistry has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory connecting patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. Based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, this recognition honors the practice's commitment to delivering premium dental care to families in Galt, Lodi, Stockton, and surrounding Central Valley communities.

As the flagship location of DNTL Hub's growing network of dental practices, the Galt office exemplifies the organization's mission to provide the ultimate dental care experience for patients of all ages. From toddlers showing their first teeth to seniors exploring implant-supported dentures, the practice delivers comprehensive care under one roof. The team specializes in both general family dentistry and advanced implant procedures, allowing patients to receive everything from routine cleanings and pediatric checkups to complex full-mouth reconstructions without being referred elsewhere.

The practice is led by Dr. Devan Dalla, whose extensive training in implantology has made DNTL Hub a regional leader in dental implant procedures. Supporting him are Dr. Nikhil Sibal, a Goldman School of Dental Medicine graduate with specialized expertise in implants and Invisalign, and Dr. Inderjeet Kaur, an NYU-trained dentist with Honors in Aesthetic Dentistry who brings particular passion to pediatric care. This diverse team ensures that every patient—whether a nervous child or an adult seeking smile restoration—receives expert treatment tailored to their specific needs. Services include preventive care, cosmetic treatments, smile makeovers, root canal therapy, wisdom teeth removal, Invisalign clear aligners, and All-on-4 dental implants.

DNTL Hub's Galt team takes pride in their deep roots within the community they serve. Many staff members, including the practice's treatment coordinator who has called Galt home since childhood, bring personal connections that enhance the welcoming atmosphere patients experience. The modern facility features comfort amenities designed to put even anxious patients at ease, while flexible scheduling accommodates busy family calendars. Same-day emergency appointments ensure urgent dental issues are addressed promptly. The practice accepts most dental insurance plans and offers financing options to keep quality care accessible.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Dentist reflects our team's dedication to treating every patient like family," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "When we opened our Galt office, we set out to create a practice where families could receive both everyday dental care and advanced procedures like implants—all in one welcoming location. We take the time to thoroughly examine, accurately diagnose, and educate our patients about their options. Seeing families return year after year, and watching children we've treated grow into adults who still trust us with their smiles, is the greatest reward we could ask for."

DNTL Hub General & Implant Dentistry provides comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages, combining family dentistry expertise with advanced implant capabilities. Dr. Devan Dalla graduated from New York University College of Dentistry with Honors in Implantology and received the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for superior clinical performance in comprehensive oral care. Prior to NYU, he earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a leading dental school in India, graduating first in his class. Dr. Dalla serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve and founded "Raahat," a nonprofit organization providing free dental services to children and underserved communities. He is an active member of the American Dental Association and American Academy of Implant Dentistry. DNTL Hub operates three convenient locations serving the Sacramento and Central Valley regions. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Galt office, please visit https://www.dntlhub.com or call (209) 916-1000. The office is located at 10360 Twin Cities Rd, Suite 10, Galt, CA 95632, with hours Monday through Thursday 8am to 5pm and Friday 8am to 4pm.

