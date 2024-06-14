Do Marketers Have an Emerging Tech Problem? Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Discuss Live on the Main Stage of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

"The Contrarian's Compass: Navigating Emerging Tech Hype" to run on the Innovation Track at Cannes

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will take the main stage at Cannes Lions, the most prestigious awards show and festival in advertising, to present "The Contrarian's Compass: Navigating Emerging Tech Hype".

Penn’s keynote presentation on how marketers can navigate emerging technology to fuel brand growth will draw on his four decades of leadership across technology, marketing, and political organizations.

Penn's keynote presentation on how marketers can navigate emerging technology to fuel brand growth will draw on his four decades of leadership across technology, marketing, and political organizations. As Microsoft's former Chief Strategy Officer, Penn led a team to revitalize Bing, the company's search engine, and conceived of and led successful initiatives like Microsoft's award-winning Super Bowl 2014 ad "Empowering Us All." Today, as Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, Penn has built the only global marketing services organization boasting majority digital revenue. At Stagwell, he launched the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS and DaaS solutions spanning AI-enabled research, media, PR, and advanced media products in spaces such as augmented reality.

On the Cannes main stage, Penn will discuss:

The Contrarian's Compass: Navigating Emerging Tech Hype

Join Penn as he reveals how nonconformist thinking can help brands navigate the complex landscape of today's tech trends and find genuine ways to innovate, avoiding the traps that hinder long-term growth. Get practical advice for incorporating emerging tech into the brand creative mix.

Cannes Lions | Rotonde Stage, Rotonde | Monday, June 17, 4:45 PM CEST

Off the Mainstage

Penn will make several other appearances at Cannes Lions, including at Stagwell's flagship sports business destination SPORT BEACH, to speak about the future of news and the balance between data privacy and consumer empowerment:

Future of News: Why News Audiences Matter as Much as Sports Junkies

News is the future – and represents a unique and complementary platform for brands to drive business results. How are news media preparing for the next thirty-six months? A C-Suite conversation discussing the path forward and opportunities ahead for journalists, brands and news junkies. Featuring:

Meredith Kopit-Levien , CEO, The New York Times

, CEO, The Barbara Peng , CEO, Business Insider

, CEO, Business Insider Mark Thompson , CEO, CNN

, CEO, CNN Moderated by Mark Penn , Chairman and CEO, Stagwell, and Sara Fischer , Axios

SPORT BEACH | Wednesday, June 19, 12:30 PM CEST

Empowering Consumers in a Data Driven World

Join industry leaders in an exploration of data privacy, consumer expectations, and the impacts of technology innovation. Gain a deeper understanding of how to build trust and propel innovative marketing strategies within the ever-evolving digital landscape. Featuring:

Navaneeta Das Skinner , Global Client Lead, Publicis

, Global Client Lead, Publicis Eva Simone Lihotzky , GM AI Hub , Serviceplan Group

, GM , Serviceplan Group Mark Penn , Chairman & CEO, Stagwell

, Chairman & CEO, Stagwell Elaine Rodrigo , Chief Insights & Analytics Officer, Reckitt

Microsoft Beach House | Monday, June 17, 1:00 PM CEST

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

CONTACT:

Sarah Arvizo

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.