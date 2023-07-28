Doba Affiliate Program: Turn Your Influence into Income

LEHI, Utah, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba, a leading online dropshipping platform connecting e-commerce entrepreneurs with reliable suppliers and high-quality products, is thrilled to announce the success of the Doba Affiliate Program. Since its trial run in March 2023, the program has proven to be an exceptional avenue for individuals and businesses to earn passive income by promoting Doba.

Following a highly successful trial period, Doba officially opened its affiliate doors in April, providing a free trial of the affiliate program to all Doba registered retailers. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous participants reporting significant results in terms of earnings and commissions.

One particular success story involves Thomas Stridiron, who joined the Doba Affiliate Program as a marketer on March 8th, 2023. Thomas Stridiron consistently referred customers to Doba on a monthly basis, and the results have been extraordinary. As of today, his effective commission earnings have exceeded $3,300!

The Doba Affiliate Program provides an exceptional opportunity for participants to leverage their network and promotional skills to earn substantial commissions.

With a comprehensive suite of marketing assets provided by Doba, affiliates have access to a wide range of materials, including affiliate links, engaging descriptions, and professional images, enabling them to effectively promote Doba to their target audience. Additionally, Doba offers a user-friendly dashboard that allows affiliates to easily track their earnings and performance.

One of the standout features of the Doba affiliate program is its generous commission structure. Affiliates earn an industry leading 40% commission on plan subscriptions for a duration of 180 days. For example, if an affiliate refers a customer who subscribes to a monthly plan for six months at $49.99 per month, they earn $119.9! With just ten of these monthly referrals, affiliates can earn $1,199 from plan subscriptions alone.

"Doba is delighted to witness the success of our Affiliate Program," said Michael Fairchild, Doba's Vice President of Operations. "We are thrilled to offer a platform that empowers individuals and businesses to effortlessly earn money while promoting our industry-leading services. We encourage everyone interested in a lucrative partnership to join our growing network of affiliates."

About Doba:

Doba is a premier dropshipping platform that connects retailers with a diverse network of trusted suppliers, offering a wide range of products across various industries. With its advanced technology, comprehensive catalog, and exceptional customer support, Doba enables retailers to expand their product offerings, improve profit margins, and streamline their operations.

For more information about Doba and its dropshipping platform, please visit www.doba.com.

