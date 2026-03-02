Leadership Alignment Supports Expansion of co-pay.com and RepTwin as new Growth Platforms

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the first AI-powered operating system built exclusively for healthcare marketing, today announced the transition of Thomas Shea from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Revenue Officer, Patient Affordability and AI, reflecting the company's strategic focus on expanding its patient affordability and AI-powered engagement platforms.

Doceree Announces Role Transition of Thomas Shea to Chief Revenue Officer, Patient Affordability and AI (PRNewsfoto/Doceree)

Shea previously led Doceree's commercial organization and Media Solutions business, where he supported the growth of enterprise pharmaceutical partnerships and helped scale the company's precision point-of-care platform.

In his transitioned role, Shea will oversee revenue strategy and go-to-market execution for co-pay.com and RepTwin, two platforms designed to extend Doceree's operating system beyond media activation into access enablement and intelligent engagement.

"Thomas has supported the growth of our commercial organization and the evolution of our healthcare-native solutions," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "As we expand into Patient Affordability and AI, we're investing in capabilities that move us beyond precision media into access enablement and always-on engagement. Thomas's new role ensures disciplined execution as we scale these platforms."

co-pay.com: Strengthening Access Within Physician Workflows

co-pay.com, powered by Doceree, integrates patient affordability and access intelligence directly into physician workflows and point-of-care environments. By surfacing co-pay assistance and financial support pathways at critical moments in the treatment journey, the platform helps reduce access barriers and improve therapy initiation and adherence.

As affordability pressures continue to influence prescribing and patient decision-making, co-pay.com positions Doceree to connect targeted engagement with real-world access support — strengthening outcomes for both brands and patients.

RepTwin: AI Infrastructure built exclusively for Pharma

RepTwin is Doceree's AI-powered engagement platform built to enable compliant, 24/7 personalized interactions with healthcare stakeholders. Positioned as an "AI Rep," RepTwin supports purpose-built agents across Medical Information, Clinical Trials, Access & Reimbursement, and Pharmacovigilance, and can be deployed across web, messaging, voice, and enterprise systems.

Designed within a healthcare-compliant framework, RepTwin allows pharmaceutical organizations to scale responsive, brand-trained engagement while maintaining regulatory standards.

"Healthcare marketing is evolving from precision messaging to precision enablement and continuous engagement," said Thomas Shea. "With co-pay.com, we are strengthening access intelligence within physician workflows. With RepTwin, we are enabling compliant, on-demand engagement that supports pharma teams at scale. I look forward to advancing these platforms as part of Doceree's broader operating system strategy."

Kamya Elawadhi, Co-founder & President of Doceree, added, "Patient affordability and AI-driven engagement represent meaningful growth opportunities within healthcare marketing. By aligning leadership around co-pay.com and RepTwin, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a connected operating system designed for scalable, long-term growth."

With this transition, Doceree continues its evolution from a precision point-of-care media leader to a broader healthcare marketing technology platform integrating workflow presence, engagement intelligence, patient access enablement, and AI-powered solutions.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes. To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923688/Doceree.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758952/5831145/Doceree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doceree